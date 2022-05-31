Khandwa: Three of a family killed in road accident

Representative Photo | File Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons of a family, including a minor, were killed in a road accident that occurred near Barakund Fanta on the outskirt of Khandwa town on the intervening night of Monday ñ Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Mohit Mishra, 30, his younger brother Prateek Mishra, 28, and five-year-old Yuvan. Two-year-old daughter Yashi was seriously injured and one family friend Upendra Tiwari was also injured in the accident. Six people were travelling in the ill-fated car.

Rossiya police outpost in-charge Roopsingh Solanki informed that the accident occurred near Roshiya at around 2.30 am. The deceased were going to Nagpur after visiting Omkareshwar.

All the deceased are native of Rewa district and currently living in Nagpur. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the driver might have lost control over the vehicle and it went off-road and subsequently overturned.

Beavered family members revealed that they had bought the car only a week back. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem.