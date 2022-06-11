e-Paper Get App

Khandwa: Nodal officers appointed for CCTV operations

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 01:31 AM IST
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The training of presiding and polling officer-1 appointed for the three-tier panchayat general election-2022 was conducted at SN College and MLB School on Friday. As per training nodal officer PS Solanki, Prof Kuldeep Singh Fare and Prof Vikas Verma have been appointed as training incharges at SN College. Similarly, assistant professor Rakesh Yadav and lecturer Sameer Dixit were made incharges of MLB School.

Also, to manage the various tasks related with CCTV and videography during the panchayat and urban body elections, deputy district election officer SL Singhade has been appointed as the nodal officer. According to the issued order, principal Sanjay Nimbhorkar and public service manager Shailendra Jadham have been made nodal officers too.

This training will be held till June 12. In the training, information was given regarding mock polls, sealing of ballot boxes, counting of ballot papers, presiding diary, etc. The training of sector officers will be organized on June 11 at the Collectorate Hall from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Madhya Pradesh: One killed, 15 injured in truck-bus collision in Khandwa
