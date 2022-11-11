Khandwa: Nimar Utsav ends with cultural

FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Various entertaining competitions were organised along with cultural presentations in the Nimar Utsav which concluded on Friday. On the last day of Nimar Utsav, forest minister Kunwar Vijay Shah felicitated Sant Singaji Maharaj's parchuri artistes (who were invited from across the state) to honour excellence in tribal folk and traditional arts.

While addressing the event, Shah said that a booklet based on the life of Singaji Maharaj will be published, which will be distributed across the region. In addition to that, lakhs of devotees including children and elderly women throng the fair every year. Free e-car service would be provided for the disabled persons from January 1, 2023. Artistes from Harda district presented a dance performance based on Sant Singaji Maharaj. Apart from this, Nimadi Kavi Sammelan (poets’ meet) was also organised.

On the occasion, tourism development corporation’s vice chairman Narendra Singh Tomar, district collector Anoop Kumar Singh, chief executive officer of district panchayat Nanda Bhalwe Kushre, SDM Punasa Chander Singh Solanki, SDM Harsud Dalip Kumar besides various public representatives and administrative officials were also present.

Read Also Khandwa: Collector unhappy with illegal activities in road construction