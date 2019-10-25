Khandwa: Four arrested with booty worth Rs 1.5 cr

Khandwa: With the arrest of four, police claimed to have solved more than half-a-dozen robbery cases committed on the Indore-Ichhapur state highway and seized booty worth more than Rs 1.5 crore. Seized material includes three Eicher trucks, one truck, 55 bags of Vimal pan masala pouches worth Rs 30 lakh, 233 quintal of garlic worth Rs 45 lakh.

Arrested persons were identified as Rajaram, 51, son of Onkarji Malviya, a resident of Arniya Jagir, Dewas, Ramzan Ali, 29, son of Maksud Ali, a resident of Mirzabagh, Dewas, Chotte Khan, 30, son of Shabbir, a resident of Rasoolpur, Dewas and Manoj, 30, son of Ambaram Seni, a resident of Piplani, Dewas district.

Dhangaon police, Khandwa informed that accused on July 12, 2019 targeted one Eicher truck carrying bags of Vimal pan masala from Indore to Burhanpur. Accused intercepted truck with their vehicle and bashed driver Mohan, son of Pahad Singh Bhilala, a resident of Udaynagar, Dewas. They left him in a deserted place and fled with the truck loaded with pan masala worth Rs 30 lakh.

Later on October 13, 2019 accused targeted one truck loaded with garlic worth Rs 45 lakh under Cheegaonmakhan police station limit in Khandwa district. Accused bashed truck driver Arif and cleaner Lalaram and fled with the truck leaving duo in a deserted place.

During course of investigation, police came know that accused quartet used to target drivers from their point of origination.

It was also revealed that accused were involved in a more than half-a-dozen highway robbery cases in the past.