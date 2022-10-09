Khandwa: BJP leader sets example, pays fine of traffic violators

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 09:43 PM IST
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Setting a precedent, BJP former district general secretary Mukesh Tanve paid a fine for more than a dozen traffic violators and urged them to follow traffic rules in order to evade hefty challans. Most of these men and women were prosecuted for riding two-wheelers without helmets.

As per details, after the Supreme Court made it mandatory for two-wheeler riders to wear a helmet, the police have been given a free hand to take action against the drivers who are not wearing helmets.

These instructions have been given by the government as well. The pillion rider will also be required to wear a helmet. In order to control violation of traffic rules and reduce road accident fatalities, local police have geared up in action and are taking stern action against traffic rules' violators.

Witnessing a large crowd, Tanve stopped his vehicle. Welcoming the action taken by cops, Tanve also appealed to the people to deposit challans imposed on them. College students were among those issued challans.

In a humble gesture, Tanve also paid for the fine slapped on more than dozen of violators who didnít had sufficient amount and later urged them to follow traffic rules and set an example for other citizens to follow.

