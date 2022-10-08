Bhopal: Govt depriving officials from promotion, says Leader of Opposition 

Leader of Opposition, Govind Singh |

Bhopal (MadhyaPradesh): Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Dr Govind Singh, has alleged that the state government had deprived officials of the government department from the promotion. Police department is the only exception. He also accused the state government of being mum on reinstatement of the old pension scheme.

Addressing the press conference at Congress office on Saturday, he said that promotions were given to IAS, IPS and State Administrative Service (SAS) officers during Kamal Nath government. The BJP government should also give promotion on higher posts to state employees and officers.

He said that the previous government headed by Kamal Nath had approved promotions for staffers on March 9, 2020. “The BJP government is sitting on the proposal. Officers and employees of all the departments, except the police department, have been deprived of promotions,” he added.

Talking about the plight of officials, he claimed that in the last six years, more than 62,000 officers and employees retired without promotions.

He also claimed that lakhs of sanctioned posts were lying vacant while hollow promises were made to fill them to misguide the unemployed youths. Dubbing the state government as anti-employees, he said that all benefits were not being provided to pensioners and the government was silent on restoration of old pensions.

The MLA and son of ex-chief minister Digvijaya Singh, Jaivardhan Singh had earlier said that restoration of the old pension scheme would be a major plank of Congress in next assembly elections.

