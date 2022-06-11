Khandwa: Assistant District Excise Officer suspended for sharing obscene video in official group

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Assistant District Excise Officer (ADEO), RP Ahirwar posted at Khandwa was suspended by the Excise Commissioner, Gwalior for sharing a porn video on the official WhatsApp group, a few days ago. Excise Commissioner, Gwalior suspended him on orders by the Additional Excise Commissioner, Indore.

The obscene video posted by Ahirwar in the WhatsApp group of excise officers of Khandwa district was not even deleted. This made many women and other employees of the mentioned group uncomfortable. Earlier, one of the female employees had accused him of harassment too. Also, the aggrieved women employees had submitted a memorandum to the District Collector to take action against the ADEO.

During the investigation by the Excise Commissioner, Gwalior, Ahirwar was found guilty and was suspended. He will be attached to the Indore office during suspension.

