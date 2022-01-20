e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

One dead, several injured in a blast at Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar area: Pakistan media
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:33 PM IST

Khachrod: Locals flouting corona norms with impunity

Traders are flouting corona norms with impunity. Hardly anyone is seen wearing a masks in the market area. Shoppers too are flouting the corona norms. People at railway station are also going without masks.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Amid spike in corona cases in the town, the negligence of the residents towards complying with the corona guidelines has increased the possibility of further surge in the number of Covid patients.

Traders are flouting corona norms with impunity. Hardly anyone is seen wearing a masks in the market area. Shoppers too are flouting the corona norms. People at railway station are also going without masks.

Municipal Corporation has also appealed to the locals to comply with the corona guidelines on two occasions, in vain. Now the civic body has also become negligent about the issue in that if it fails to take strict action the situation in town might bring harm to the residents.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: State women's commission slams govt's decision to provide financial aid to women suffering... Bhopal: State women's commission slams govt's decision to provide financial aid to women suffering...
Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:34 PM IST
Advertisement