Khachrod: Locals flouting corona norms with impunity

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Amid spike in corona cases in the town, the negligence of the residents towards complying with the corona guidelines has increased the possibility of further surge in the number of Covid patients.

Traders are flouting corona norms with impunity. Hardly anyone is seen wearing a masks in the market area. Shoppers too are flouting the corona norms. People at railway station are also going without masks.

Municipal Corporation has also appealed to the locals to comply with the corona guidelines on two occasions, in vain. Now the civic body has also become negligent about the issue in that if it fails to take strict action the situation in town might bring harm to the residents.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:34 PM IST