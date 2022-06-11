Khachrod: All India Shwetambara Conference on June 12

Representative Photo |

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): All India Shwetambara Sthanakvasi Jain Conference New Delhi is all set to hold its National Executive meeting at Guru Ganesh Dham located in Jalna, Maharashtra. The meeting would be chaired by national president Anand Challani (Chennai) on June 12.

During this event, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Maharashtra government ministers will take part as guests, In addition to that, executive members of various organisations from abroad are all set to throng the event.

Giving further information, national vice president of Gyan Prakash Yojana, Chandraprakash Choudhary told that detailed discussions would be held emphasising expansion and implementation of various Public Welfare and Human Services Scheme, Jeevan Prakash Yojana, Education and Health Assistance Scheme, Gyan Prakash Yojana, Sant Vayavach Yojna, Sadhu Vihar Dham Yojana across the country and build it more comprehensive and effective. Underlining the action plan for expansion of the organisation, special consideration will be given to the action plan to ensure proper arrangements for saints and seers across the country.

Read Also Khachrod: MLA Gurjar demands direct train from Indore to Palitana