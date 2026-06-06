#KaunBanegaSuperCook Finale | Flames, Flair & A Finale To Remember -Super Cook Indore 2026 Crowns Its Champion At Jardin Hotel -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Ahilyanagri, Indore city, held its breath on the evening of Saturday as the grand ballroom of Jardin Hotel transformed into a theatre of culinary drama.

The Free Press Super Cook Culinary Contest 2026 Season 1, co-presented by OK Chakki Fresh Atta, with Vidiem Appliances (For the Joy of Cooking) as the appliance partner, finally reached its grand finale, and the air crackled with anticipation, aromas, and barely contained emotion.

Beyond the sizzling pans and beautifully plated dishes were stories of passion, perseverance and dreams cooked with dedication. The winners of Free Press Super Cook Culinary Contest 2026 proved that great food is not just about ingredients, but about memories, creativity and the emotions behind every recipe.

From professionals balancing careers with their culinary dreams to home chefs who turned years of practice into perfection, each finalist brought a unique journey to the table.

After weeks of intense competition, creative culinary battles, and rigorous judging, Indore finally found its Super Cook on June 6.

WINNER ANNOUNCED

Sixty-five-year-old Usha Dubey emerged as the winner of the inaugural season, impressing the judges with her exceptional culinary skills, confidence, and innovative presentation.

WINNER

Usha Dubey

Usha Dubey | FP Photo

Overwhelmed by the victory, Usha Dubey said, "I am extremely happy to have won, and even happier that everyone feels the right person won. I dedicated my life to my profession, and now, at the age of 65, with the love and support of my husband and son, I took this step and succeeded. This victory means the world to me."

Usha Dubey | FP Photo

A gold medallist born in Ujjain and raised with Gandhian values, Dubey served as a lecturer and later as a principal in Dehradun, where she was honoured with the Uttarakhand Ratna Award. Now settled in Indore, she described cooking as a blend of creativity, precision, and joy - a passion that ultimately earned her the coveted Super Cook 2026 title.

Dishes

Sweet: Cabbage Kheer Ravioli

Savoury: Ravioli

Winner: Lauki Ravioli & Cabbage Kheer | FP Photo

1st Runner-up: Shilpa Kothari

I am Shilpa Kothari, founder of Draps De Lit, a premium luxury bedsheet brand, and a pathologist with an M.Sc. in Organic Chemistry. My passion for design and aesthetics extends naturally into my kitchen, where I love blending traditional flavours with modern presentation.

I have won awards at competitions with Kendriya Ikai, Rotary Club, and JITO for my innovative recipes and plating. I always had help while cooking at home, but here I did everything myself. My health was compromised, it was challenging, but I never gave up. This win is truly special and deeply personal to me.

Dishes

Sweet: Ragi-Litchi Cake served with Bhapa Doi and Hung Curd Mousse

Savoury: Sizzler with Soybean and Sweet Potato Tikki with Quinoa

1st Runner-up: Sizzler and Soybean, Sweet Potato & Hung Curd Cake Sizzler | FP Photo

2nd Runner-up: Payal Verma

I am Payal Verma, a passionate home chef who has dedicated years to the art of cooking. I completed my B.Sc. from Gujarati Science College and have been participating in cooking competitions ever since. I have been an active participant with the Ladies Club, where my love for cooking truly flourished.

Payal Verma |

Over the years I have won over 50 prizes in cooking competitions, and reaching the grand finale of Super Cook has been the most rewarding experience of all. Every dish I cook comes from the heart, and I hope my food always brings joy to those who taste it.

Dishes

Sweet: Paneer Pitha with Coconut, Rabri with Unni Appam

Savoury: Moringa & Flaxseed Multigrain Aata Naan with Amla-Keri-Khajoor Pachadi

2nd Runner-up: Moringa & Flaxseed Multigrain Aata Naan with Amla-Keri-Khajoor Pachadi | FP Photo

4th: Sameer Karambelkar

I am Sameer Karambelkar, a sales professional with a deep love for travelling and exploring regional cuisines. My passion for cooking drives me to seek out hidden and forgotten recipes from across the country. I believe every lost recipe carries a story worth preserving.

Sameer Karambelkar |

In the past, I have competed in the Superchef Contest organised by Rotary Club in Indore, where I finished as second runner-up, and in the Conosh Culinary Contest, where I stood as first runner-up for the Indore region. Participating in Super Cook has been a wonderful journey and I am truly grateful for this experience.

Dishes

Savoury: Veg Galouti Kebab

Sweet: Garlic Kheer and Gul-e-Benami Kheer

4th price: Veg Galouti Kebab, Gul-e-Benami Kheer, Pushp-e-milan | FP Photo

5th Sonali Korde

I am Saloni Korde, someone who believes that cooking is a journey of learning, patience and passion. For the finale, I prepared an Eggless Plum Cake and No-Fried Katori Chaat with all my heart and creativity.

5th Sonali Korde |

My cake did not turn out exactly the way I had expected, and that moment was emotional for me because every dish carries a cook’s effort and dreams.

However, I believe challenges are a part of every kitchen story. I gave my best, enjoyed every step of this journey and walked away with more experience, confidence and memories.

Dishes

Sweet: Eggless Plum Cake

Savoury: No-Fry Katori Chaat

Eggless Plum Cake |

No-Fry Katori Chaat |

Before the final battle commenced, the 11 semi-final winners who had earned their place in the grand finale were honoured with gift hampers - a well-deserved recognition of their long and demanding journey through the competition.

Those finalists were Anshu Dalal, Astha Sharma, Ayesha Khan, Garvita Jain, Menka Rajput, Neeta Dangi, Pinky Gurang, Pramthesh Sharma, Pushpa Soni, Rekha Jhadhav, and Vandana Bhandari. Each name carried with it weeks of preparation, nerves, and sheer passion for the kitchen.

Judges' panel include

Chief Guest: CA Shweta Agrawal, Former President of FICCI Flow Indore.

Rekha Pandit: A well-known culinary expert from Indore with over 36 years of experience. She specializes in microwave and fireless cooking and has trained many women. She has received several awards, including the World Cook Off (London) and the Devi Ahilya Award.

Shekhar Solanki (Hotel Jardin): Head Chef at Hotel Jardin, Indore. He is known for blending traditional and modern cooking styles and bringing creativity to the kitchen.

Preeti Aiyar: A promoter of healthy sattvic food, she believes food plays an important role in maintaining energy and balance. She gained recognition through MasterChef India and inspires people with her approach to food and wellness.

Sandhiya Mirchandani: Known as the "Sanjeevani of Indore," she runs a culinary academy and promotes healthy cooking. Her work has been appreciated by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Darshan Singh: An experienced dietitian who promotes healthy living through proper nutrition and diet guidance.

#KaunBanegaSuperCook Finale: ‘Home Chefs Ke Hathon Me Taste Ki Koi Kami Nahi Hoti, Par Unhe Health Par Dhyan Dene Ki Zaroorat Hai,’ Says Nutritionist And Dietician Darshan Singh #MadhyaPradesh #CookingCompetition #Indore #MPNews pic.twitter.com/faNhHD0D3N — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 6, 2026

Santosh Kumar Awadhiya: A pastry chef at Hotel Jardin, known for his expertise in baking and desserts.

Special Thanks

Behind the smooth conduct of the competition were the coordinators, Manju Ghodawat and Mangala Saroshe, who were felicitated on stage in recognition of their indispensable contributions throughout the contest.

The sponsors who made the Super Cook Culinary Contest possible were felicitated with a great ceremony.

Chinmay Agrawal of OK Chakki Fresh Atta, Sagar Sudhir Bhat of Vidiem Appliances, Saurabh Mandloi - Managing Director of ARVI E Solar, Naman Agrawal - managing director of Agrawal 420 Masale, Piyush Garg - managing director of Tanishk Gold Basmati Rice and Rajesh Wani - Regional Manager of Laal Raja Tea were all honoured on stage. The full roster of associate sponsors - Laal Raja Tea, Agrawal 420 Masala, Tanishk Gold Basmati Rice, ARVI E Solar, Bambino Pasta, and K-Art (Modern Bartan Bazaar) - as well as radio partner 92.7 Big FM and support partner Bhumika Consultancy, were acknowledged for their role in bringing this remarkable competition to life.

Anchoring duties throughout the evening were masterfully handled by Hussaina Dewaswala, whose wit, warmth, and effortless command of the stage kept the audience thoroughly entertained from the lamp-lighting to the final verdict.

The evening also featured a unique Musical Tambola - a crowd favourite that had the hall roaring with laughter and delight between rounds, ensuring that even the most nail-biting waits felt festive and alive.

When the last dish was plated, the last judge had deliberated, and the applause had finally faded into the warm June night at Jardin Hotel, one thing was clear: the Super Cook Culinary Contest 2026 had been far more than a competition. It had been a celebration - of Indore's kitchens, its home cooks, and the timeless belief that the best food is always made with love.

Super Cook 2026 was a Free Press initiative. Co-presented by OK Chakki Fresh Atta. Appliance partner: Vidiem Appliances (For the Joy of Cooking). Associate sponsors: Laal Raja Tea · Agrawal 420 Masala · Tanishk Gold Basmati Rice · ARVI E Solar · Bambino Pasta · K-Art (Modern Bartan Bazaar). Radio partner: 92.7 Big FM. Supported by Bhumika Consultancy.