Free Press Super Cook Contest’s Third Round Serves Flavour, Fun & Fierce Competition At Free Press House In Indore | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The culinary fervour in the city reached new heights on Saturday as the Free Press Super Cook Culinary Contest hosted its third preliminary round at the Free Press House. With every passing round, the competition has grown sharper, and today's edition was no exception, drawing enthusiastic home chefs ready to impress with their best creations.

The Judges, along with the Free Press Editor Arshit Gautam, formally inaugurated the event, lending a touch of prestige to the proceedings. The esteemed judging panel comprised Chef Shekhar Solanki, Head Chef at Hotel Jardin; Rekha Pandit, renowned culinary expert and mentor; Darshan Singh, Nutrition Consultant; Preeti Aiyar, MasterChef India Top 30 finalist, Manju Ghodawat, former president of the Jain Women's group and social activist and Mangla Saroshe, secretary Martand Bhagini Mandal a formidable lineup that ensured only the most worthy dishes made it to the winner's circle.

 Family members and supporters of the contestants cheer from the audience during the Contest | A-1 CREATION

The evening buzzed with an infectious energy, largely credited to anchor Anurag Jain, who once again took charge of the stage with trademark wit and warmth. Keeping both participants and the audience thoroughly entertained, Jain introduced a lively game of Tambola, interesting riddles that had contestants and spectators on the edge of their seats, adding a festive dimension to the culinary celebration.

Participants brought their A-game to the table, presenting an impressive array of vegetarian dishes that ranged from time-honoured traditional recipes to bold, inventive preparations. With two preliminary rounds already in the books, the competition has clearly intensified, with each contestant raising the bar higher.

Sponsors present gift hampers to the winners of the fun games held during the Free Press Super Cook Culinary Contest | A-1 CREATION

Organisers reminded aspiring cooks that one more preliminary round remains scheduled for May 23 before the competition advances to the semi-final on May 30th and culminates in the grand finale on June 6. Those who missed out today are encouraged to sign up for the final qualifying round.

With prizes worth Rs 2 lakh, including ACs and grinders, up for grabs, the excitement in the city shows no signs of cooling down.

Round Victors

The Free Press Super Cook culinary contest showcased remarkable talent and creativity, with participants delivering standout performances across both the sweet and savoury categories.

Sweet Category: Tradition and Festivity

In the sweet category, Dr Ayesha Khan won hearts with her beautifully prepared Sheer Khurma, a dish steeped in tradition and rich flavour. Saloni Korde impressed the judges with her delightful Cheesecake, bringing a modern touch to the sweet segment.

Winners of the Round 4 Preliminary Round pose cheerfully at the Free Press Super Cook Culinary Contest |

Savoury Category: Bold and Earthy Flavours

The savoury category saw Anshu Dalal emerge as the winner with her unique Aam Jamun ki Sabzi, a bold and inventive dish that left a lasting impression on the judges. Rekha Jadhav stood out with her creative take on Pineapple Thai Curry, masterfully blending tropical sweetness with aromatic spices.

The contest is co-presented by OK Chakki Fresh Atta and appliance partner Vidiem (For the Joy of Cooking). It is supported by sponsors including Laal Raja Tea, Agarwal's 420 Masala, Tanishk Gold (Basmati Rice), ARVI E Solar, Bambino Pasta and K-Art (Modern Bartan Bazaar). 92.7 Big FM and Bhumika Consultancy continue to serve as radio and event partners, respectively.

Exciting showcase of culinary excellence

The third preliminary round of the Free Press Super Cook Culinary Contest witnessed another exciting showcase of culinary excellence, and by all accounts, it was the most spirited round yet. More home chefs than ever stepped forward to claim their spot in the competition, bringing with them an impressive array of flavour-packed creations.

From authentic Indian recipes rooted in tradition to bold, innovative presentations, contestants impressed the judges with their creativity, precision and passion, turning the contest into a vibrant celebration of food and talent that only grows stronger with each passing round.

Participants