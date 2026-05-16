Indore Management Association Organises A Special Workshop On Growth Through Linkedin | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Management Association (IMA) successfully organised a special workshop on “LinkedIn for Business Growth” on Friday at the Jal Auditorium, IMA Office, South Tukoganj, Indore.

The informative and interactive session witnessed enthusiastic participation from entrepreneurs, business owners, startup founders, marketing professionals, students, and young entrepreneurs from across the city.

The workshop focused on helping participants understand how to strategically use digital platforms, especially LinkedIn, for business expansion, branding, networking, and customer outreach in today’s competitive business environment.

Renowned Business Growth Coach and Systems & Leadership Strategist Pushpendra Singh Jadon delivered the keynote address. Through his engaging presentation and practical examples, he explained how LinkedIn has evolved beyond a job-searching platform into a powerful tool for professional networking, lead generation, brand building, and business development.

Addressing the participants, Jadon emphasised that a strong LinkedIn profile, impactful content, and regular professional engagement can significantly enhance business visibility and credibility.

He elaborated on topics such as the LinkedIn Content Engine, Lead Generation System, and Prompt Pack AI, explaining how businesses can leverage meaningful content and AI tools to connect with potential customers and strengthen their communication strategies.

Participants were also guided on creating professional LinkedIn profiles, with a special focus on profile photographs, headlines, skills, and experience sections. Jadon highlighted the importance of building a strong professional network and maintaining a consistent digital presence to unlock new business opportunities.

Using real-life examples, he demonstrated how startups and small businesses can establish a strong digital identity and expand their market reach through LinkedIn. The session also included an interactive question-and-answer round in which attendees raised questions about business growth and digital marketing, which were answered in a practical, easy-to-understand manner.