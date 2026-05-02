KaunBanegaSuperCook Phase 1: Bel Sherbet, Moringa Chilla Impress Judges At Free Press Indore's Cooking Competition— Check Out Some Scrumptious Plates

#KaunBanegaSuperCook: Bel Sherbet, Moringa Chilla Impresses Judges At Free Press Indore's Cooking Competition -- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The campus of Free Press got filled with the aroma of delicious and innovative dishes on Saturday, as the star cooks of Indore city presented their signature dishes to the top dishes.

Notably, Free Press Indore is celebrating its 43rd anniversary in not a conventional manner, but in a flavoursome manner.

On the occasion, the participants, including home makers and even teenagers, arrived at the premises with a sweet and a savory dish.

All these dishes, encapsulating not just taste, but innovation, nutrition and creativity, impressed the judges.

A glance at dishes:

The judges’ panel includes:

Rekha Pandit: A culinary expert from Indore with 36+ years of experience. She is known for microwave and fireless cooking and has trained many women. She has also won awards like the World Cook Off (London) and Devi Ahilya Award.

Shekhar Solanki (Hotel Jardin): The head chef at Hotel Jardin, Indore. He mixes modern and traditional cooking styles and makes the kitchen special with his creativity and leadership.

Preeti Aiyar: Promotes healthy ‘sattvic’ food and believes food gives energy and balance in life. She also became known through MasterChef India and inspires people with her ideas about food and life.

Sandhiya Mirchandani: Designated as ‘Sanjeevani of Indore’ She runs a culinary academy. She also promotes an oil brand and has been appreciated by chef Sanjay Kapoor for her work.

Santosh Kumar Awadhiya: Pastry chef at Hotel Jardin.

Read how judges react:

Rekha Pandit

Rekha Pandit |

Sharing her experience, the Devi Ahilya Awardee, Rekha Pandit said, “Free Press made great arrangements. Women participated in a large number. There were great and exclusive ... .They also kept the season in mind by serving Bel Sherbet and Moringa Chilla.”

Shekhar Solanki

Shekhar Solanki |

Shekhar Solanki from Hotel Jardin said, “The participants focused on seasonal dishes…Bel sherbet was amazing and there were many healthy and traditional dishes including Nepal’s Fini Roti.”

Preeti Aiyar

Preeti Aiyar |

Preeti Aiyar, the MasterChef India fame, said, “I focus on three criterias - Swaad, Sehat & Soch ... .Participants presented all these 3 elements in their dishes. I loved Bel sherbet, it gives you instant cooling. I will try it at home.”

Sandhiya Mirchandani

Sandhiya Mirchandani |

“My experience was amazing, amazing,” said the ‘Sanjeevani of Indore’ Sandhiya Mirchandani. She further added, “I saw passion in the participants. They had the spirit to do something new and innovative. They focused on presentation, taste and maintained the level of the competition.”

Santosh Kumar Awadhiya

Santosh Kumar Awadhiya |

“Good experience, very good dishes and taste,” says the pastry chef at Hotel Jardin Santosh Kumar Awadhiya.

Some more dishes: