Free Press ‘Super Cook’: Battle For Gastronomic Glory Begins On May 2 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Free Press presents a monumental celebration of flavour as the most anticipated cooking showdown of the city officially kicks off.

The first round takes place today, May 2, at Free Press House from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM, filling the venue with the aroma of competition and showcasing the finest home-cooked vegetarian delicacies. The subsequent rounds will take place on May 9 and May 16, with the grand finale scheduled for May 23. Entry to the competition is free.

The stakes are unprecedented, with winners vying for Rs 2 lakh worth of hamper prizes, including air conditioners, grinders, juicers and exclusive gift vouchers. This is not just a kitchen trial; it is a battle for gastronomic glory.

An elite panel judges the masterclass of taste, comprising Hotel Jardin Head Chef Shekhar Solanki, culinary expert and mentor Rekha Pandit, MasterChef India Top 30 finalist Preeti Aiyar and Sandhiya Mirchandani from Lazeez Culinary Academy.

OK Chakki Fresh Atta co-presents the event, with Vidiem (for the joy of cooking) as the appliance partner. Distinguished associate sponsors include Laal Raja (Kadak Patti Chai), Agarwal’s 420 Masala, Tanishk Gold (Basmati Rice), ARIV E (Premium Solar Partner), BAMBiNO and Kart (Indore’s Modern Bartan Bazaar). 92.7 Big FM is the radio partner and Bhumika Consultancy (Events, Campaign, Marketing) supports the event. Prepare for a searing display of skill where only the most exquisite palate will prevail.