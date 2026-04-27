Winner Of Indore Free Press Journal's ‘Super Cook’ To Get AC; Competition Begins On May 2-- Register Now

1st Prize For Winner Of Free Press Journal's ‘Super Cook’ Vegetarian Cooking Competition Announced |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The much awaited ‘Super Cook’ competition, being organised by the Free Press Journal, has announced the prize for the winner.

The one who manages to satisfy the taste buds of the judges will be rewarded with a 1.5-ton inverter Air Conditioner.

Notably, the English daily is set to host a 5-day cooking competition, ‘Super Cook,’ as part of its 42nd Foundation Year celebrations.

The contest will be held at Free Press House in Indore from May 2 to June 6, 2026, between 4:30 pm and 8 pm. It will be conducted in two phases - a group stage followed by a grand finale.

Interested participants can register for the competition through the registration link below :

Click here

Dates

According to the schedule, the group stage rounds will be organised on

May 2,

May 9,

May 16 and

May 23

While the final round will take place on

May 30 or June 6 (dates would be confirmed soon).

Eligibility criteria

The competition is open to individuals aged 16 and above. Participants must bring 2 home-cooked vegetarian dishes - one sweet and one savoury. Each dish must weigh approximately 250 grams or millilitres.

Dos and Don’t

Dishes should be fresh, healthy, and prepared using natural ingredients, without excessive oil.

Participants must carry a written recipe note for both dishes which clearly mentions the dish name, participant’s name and contact number.

All dishes should be properly covered. Participants must also bring tasting spoons, serving spoons, tissue paper, and tasting bowls.

Prizes

Gift hampers will be awarded to participants who use products from sponsors such as OK Chakki Fresh Atta, Agrawal 420 Masala, Tanishk Gold Rice, and Lal Raja Tea.

To qualify, participants must create a video of their cooking process and tag the Free Press Journal’s Instagram handle while posting it online.