Hey Indoreans! Free Press Journal Is Set To Host ‘Super Cook’ Vegetarian Cooking Competition Starting May 2; Register Now To Win Cool Prizes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Free Press Journal is organising a special 5 days cooking competition called “Super Cook” as part of its 42nd Foundation Year celebrations.

The competition will be held at Free Press House and will run from May 2 to June 6, 2026, between 4:30 PM and 8 PM. The event will take place in two stages – a group stage and a grand finale.

According to the schedule, the group stage rounds will be organised on May 2, May 9, May 16 and May 23, while the final round will take place on May 30 or June 6.

Interested participants can register for the competition through the registration link below :

Click here

Bring 2 dishes from home

The competition is open to all individuals who are 16 years of age or above. Participants will have to bring two home-cooked vegetarian dishes – one sweet dish and one savoury dish. Each dish should be around 250 grams or millilitres.

Participants' guidelines

The organisers have requested participants to ensure that the food is fresh, healthy and not excessively oily, and that it is prepared using natural ingredients.

Participants will also have to bring a written recipe note for both dishes. The note should clearly mention the name of the dish, the participant’s name and their contact number.

To take part in the competition, participants must also carry properly covered dishes along with tasting spoons, serving spoons, tissue paper and tasting bowls.

Winners will get...

The organisers have also announced special gift hampers for participants who prepare dishes using products from the event’s sponsors – OK Chakki Fresh Atta, Agrawal 420 Masala, Tanishk Gold Rice and Lal Raja Tea.

To receive the hamper, participants need to create a video of their food preparation and tag the **Free Press Journal Instagram handle while posting it online.

NOTE: Prizes for winner and 1st runner-up will be announced soon.

Gift hampers include :

• 3 Finalists: Victor 600 Mixer Grinder along with sponsor gift hampers.

• 11 Semi-finalists: VITA 500 Blender Mixer along with sponsor gift hampers.

Assured Gift Hampers for Every Participant:

• 200+ tea hampers from Lal Raja Tea

• 50+ rice hampers from Tanishk Gold Rice

• 50 hampers of rawa and daliya from OK Betma by Agrawal Group

Gift Hampers (Tambola & Fun Activities):

• 100 gift hampers from Agrawal 420 Masala by Agrawal Group

The prizes for the winner and first runner-up have been kept as a surprise and will be revealed soon.

Final judgements

The organisers said that the decision of the judges will be final, and no outside influence will be accepted. Participants are also welcome to bring their family members to the venue.