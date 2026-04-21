Indore Gen-Z Special: Why Gen-Z Prefer Movies Or Web Series Over Novels-- & The Shift Says A Lot About Changing Perceptions!

Gen-Z Drama Special: Why Gen-Z Prefer Watching Movies Over Novels And How Its Changing Their Perceptions | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A noticeable shift in reading habits among Gen Z is raising concerns among educators and literary circles. With the rise of digital media, many young people are gradually stepping away from books, favoring faster and more interactive forms of content consumption.

Experts believe the decline in reading is closely tied to the increasing dominance of smartphones and social media. Short-form videos, reels, and quick summaries provide instant gratification, making it harder for traditional books to compete. Attention spans are also being affected, as constant scrolling replaces the patience required to engage with long-form text.

Academic pressure is another contributing factor. Many students associate reading with textbooks and exams, leaving little motivation to read for leisure. When free time is limited, activities like streaming shows or browsing social media often take priority over picking up a book.

“I just don’t have the patience to spend hours on reading anymore,” says Aadya Sharma, a college student. “After a long day, I’d rather watch something than read a book. It feels less tiring and quicker.”

Aditya Kumar, another student from Acropolis Institute Of Technology And Research points to accessibility and convenience. “Everything I need is online. Summaries, explanations, even audiobooks plus its also available in video format. Why spend hours reading when I can get the same information in minutes?”

For some, reading simply feels outdated. “Books feel slow compared to everything else,” says Muskan Jain. “I’m used to quick content, so it’s hard to stay focused on a single story for so long.”

While the format may be changing, experts argue that storytelling is not disappearing, it is evolving. The challenge lies in finding ways to reconnect Gen Z with deeper, more immersive forms of reading in a fast-paced digital world.