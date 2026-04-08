Kitchen Role Reversal: Hobby For Him, Obligation For Her? Here's How's Gen-Z Are Redefining Gender-Neutral Duties

Kitchen Role Reversal: Hobby for Him, Obligation for Her? | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In recent years, cooking habits among college students in Indore have noticeably shifted. According to psychologists. Social media plays a big role. Many Gen-Z males are increasingly embracing cooking as a hobby, while some females are gradually losing interest in it as a routine task. Conversations with three local students highlight the reasons behind this change.

Cooking is not a responsibility but a form of self-expression influenced by social media

Cooking is not a responsibility but a form of self-expression influenced by social media | AI Generated

Sahil Verma, working in a media management firm, views cooking as a creative outlet. “It helps me relax after studying, and I enjoy trying recipes I see online. Since I go to the gym, I need protein in my diet, so I make chicken at home while trying different recipes. I feel like cooking is something that everybody needs to learn to survive. I don't think it's a gender specific role,” he says. Cooking is not a responsibility but a form of self-expression influenced by social media.

It saves money and keeps me healthy

Rohit Jain, a commerce student studying at Sage University, lives away from home. He began cooking out of necessity, but later got fond of it. “It saves money and keeps me healthy. Now I actually enjoy it. I like eating the food that I make because I can add my own variations to it, and I feel satisfied that I've made it, which makes it taste even better. Even my other friends like the taste of the food that I make,” he explains. Independence has made cooking a valuable life skill for many young men.

“Cooking was always expected of us growing up."

In contrast, Priya Sharma, a BBA student, shares a different perspective. “Cooking was always expected of us growing up. Growing up, I saw my mother spend hours and hours in the kitchen, which added to my aversion. I can cook, but I dislike doing it daily. currently I want to focus on careers and not feel tied to that role,” she says. For many young women, stepping away from cooking reflects changing priorities rather than disinterest.

Overall, this trend highlights evolving gender roles, convenience-driven lifestyles, and the growing influence of digital culture.

Experts believe this shift is rooted in bigger psychological and sociocultural changes

According to psychiatrist Dr. Satyakant Trivedi, "cooking was traditionally seen as a gender-assigned duty for women, often tied to obligation. However, with increasing education, financial independence, and evolving gender roles, many Gen-Z women are moving away from tasks that feel imposed, focusing instead on autonomy and career growth."

He added, "At the same time, young men are redefining cooking as a hobby and a stress reliever. Social media and changing ideas of masculinity have transformed it into a creative and mindful activity."

Ultimately, the shift reflects a broader change; cooking is no longer a gender-specific duty, it is a basic necessity that everyone must know.