Indore News: LPG Shortage Bites Students More As Hostels Mess Prices Rise, Small Eateries Cut Down Timings

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Iran-Israel-US tensions continue to escalate, citizens in most parts of the India have begun to feel the pinch. Residents in Indore complain about long waiting time in delivery of LPG cylinders, leading to black-marketing.

The LPG and petrol shortage has posed tougher situation for students, who are living in Indore independently. Away from their home towns and families to avail education in better colleges, the students are now forced to revise their cooking routines and general habits.

Undoing old routines & habits

Shilpa Singh, a student of IMS of DAVV, lives in Kamla Nehru Girls' Hostel, shared her hitch.

"Earlier, my roommate and I would order food from Swiggy and Zomato at night when we wanted to ditch mess food. Since the LPG problems started, I have started stocking my cupboard with snacks like namkeen and cup noodles because you can't rely on late-night food anymore. It is not very serious right now, but it still changes our routine."

Rising hostel mess fee

Mehak Singh also spoke about the rising mess rates at her hostel in Vijay Nagar, due to which she has started avoiding mess food and plans to cancel her mess facilities, but the LPG crisis doesn't make it easy for her. Her hostel used to charge Rs 3500 for two meals a day and now they are charging her Rs 4900.

These small stories reflect a shift in the comfort and daily routines of many students who seek better education and work opportunities in bigger cities, yet the difficulties they face still affect them significantly.

Small eateries cut down timings

Many local eateries, hit by the LPG shortage, are shutting early or limiting cooking to peak hours, leaving late-night demand unmet. For students, this doesn’t mean missing a full meal, but something subtler: the loss of a habit, a comfort, a pause in their long days.

Ditching two-wheeler comfort

Another student of Prestige Institute of Management, Mehak Singh, shared,

"My friends and I follow a ritual of going to 'The Hub' for chai breaks after attending our classes on my two-wheeler. However, since the fuel and LPG crisis in Indore erupted, we now walk extra steps in intense heat as I have started rationing my fuel incase of an emergency."