Indore News: Food Hubs Struggle As Shortage Starts To Bite | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The glittering night food streets of Sarafa Bazaar and other popular food hubs in the city are witnessing an unusual slowdown as a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders begins to affect vendors and restaurants.

The crisis has emerged amid global fuel uncertainty linked to rising tensions in West Asia. Due to restrictions on the supply of commercial LPG cylinders, many street food vendors and restaurant owners have been forced to switch to alternative cooking methods such as induction stoves and electric grills.

At Sarafa Bazaar, where nights are usually filled with the aroma of hot bhutte, garadu, bhajiyas and poha-jalebi, the usual buzz has begun to fade. Several vendors say they are managing by preparing snacks on induction stoves.

“If we don’t get gas cylinders, what option do we have? Customers still come, so we have to serve something,” said a local shopkeeper. He added that bhajiyas are now being fried on induction cooktops, while sandwiches and grilled items are prepared on electric grills. Vendors admit the taste is slightly different.

The situation is similar at the popular food destination Chappan Dukan, where traders have made temporary arrangements but crowds have visibly reduced.

Catering and hospitality sector hit hard

The halt in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has begun affecting hotels, restaurants, caterers and small food businesses across the city. Industry representatives warn that if the supply is not restored soon, many establishments may be forced to shut down temporarily.

The shortage has also started affecting wedding functions and large social gatherings where catering services require a continuous gas supply.

Small tea stall owners say the situation is becoming increasingly difficult. A tea seller from the Labariya Bheru area said the cylinder he currently has may last only a couple of days. “After that we will have to think of alternatives, but kerosene is not available and diesel furnaces are also difficult to arrange,” he said.

Clean fuel rules leave few alternatives

Food business operators say they shifted to LPG after restrictions were imposed on smoke-producing fuels such as coal, traditional stoves and diesel furnaces under the city’s cleanliness and pollution control drive.

With commercial LPG now unavailable, vendors have very limited alternatives. Electric options such as induction stoves or heating coils are being used, but they require strong electricity connections and cooking takes longer compared with gas.

Gas agencies to remain open on Sunday

In a move to streamline gas distribution across the district, the local administration has announced that all gas agency offices will remain open this Sunday. Standard operations, including gas bookings and cylinder refills, will continue as on regular working days. Gas bottling plants will also remain functional throughout the day.

District Supply Controller ML Maru said the administration has issued strict instructions to all sales officers to ensure no agency remains closed. Agency operators have been directed to work at full capacity.

The administration said home delivery services will continue as usual. The decision aims to prevent a backlog on Monday and ensure consumers do not face delays in receiving refills.