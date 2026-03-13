Indore News: Preparations Begin For 800-Ton Structure Launch At Lav-Kush Bridge | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of the much-anticipated double-decker bridge at Lav-Kush Crossing has faced delays, but the project is now entering a crucial phase. Authorities are finalising preparations to launch the massive 800-tonne bracing structure of the bridge.

According to officials, the launch process will likely take place within the next two to three days after midnight. Two giant bracings weighing approximately 400 tons each will be installed using heavy cranes under the supervision of technical experts, with strict safety measures in place.

The bridge, being constructed at a height of nearly 70 feet above the ground, will have two traffic lanes. The lower deck will be used for road traffic, while the upper deck will allow the passage of the Indore Metro.

Officials said that about 85% of the construction work has already been completed, and the launching of the bracings is considered the most challenging part of the project. Once installed successfully, the structure will move closer to completion.

The double-decker bridge is expected to be the largest of its kind in Madhya Pradesh, with the development authority spending more than Rs180 crore on its construction.

The authority had earlier constructed a four-lane flyover at Lav-Kush Crossing connecting MR-10 Road to the Super Corridor. The new double-decker bridge is being built to connect the Banganga area with Ujjain Road, easing traffic congestion at one of the city s busiest intersections.

The bridge will also play a crucial role during the upcoming Simhastha, when traffic pressure in the area is expected to increase significantly. Lav-Kush Crossing serves as a key entry point for vehicles coming from the airport, Banganga, MR-10 and Ujjain, making the project vital for future traffic management in the city.