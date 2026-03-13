Indore News: Police Conduct Bomb Threat Drill At HPCL LPG Plant |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Thursday conducted a mock drill at the LPG bottling plant of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) at Rau–Khedi in Manglia to check security arrangements and preparedness in case of an emergency or bomb threat.

The drill was carried out by the Security Branch of Indore Police along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). The exercise was conducted to review security arrangements at important locations in the city and to assess how police, the administration and institutions respond during emergency situations.

During the drill, police officials and the BDDS team demonstrated how to respond if a suspicious or abandoned object suspected of containing explosives is found. The exercise involved personnel from the concerned police station along with staff of the HPCL LPG plant.

Officials explained the standard operating procedures for handling such situations, ensuring public safety and preventing panic. The drill also focused on coordination between the police, plant management and emergency teams during a crisis.

Police officers also interacted with staff of the HPCL Manglia LPG plant and briefed them about precautions to be taken to ensure the safety of people and property in case of any untoward incident. The exercise was conducted to strengthen preparedness and improve coordination for handling emergencies effectively.