Indore News: LPG Scare Triggers Booking Surge; Monitoring Teams Deployed | Representational Image

Indore (madhya Pradesh): The district administration has clarified that there is adequate availability of domestic LPG cylinders, petrol and diesel in the district, and consumers need not panic. However, amid fears of a shortage, refill bookings have nearly doubled in the district in the past two days.

To prevent illegal hoarding and misuse of LPG, the administration has constituted three monitoring teams. Meanwhile, petroleum companies have also released customer care numbers for consumers to register complaints or seek assistance.

To review the LPG supply situation, Collector Shivam Verma held a meeting with sales officers from BPCL, HPCL, IOC, Avantika Gas, representatives of gas agencies, the manager of the HPCL Gas Plant at Mangliya, and other officials.

The collector directed officials to continuously monitor the supply situation and ensure that no consumer faces inconvenience. He emphasised that there is no shortage of any fuel, including LPG, PNG, petrol or diesel in the district.

District Supply Controller M.L. Maru said the spike in bookings is mainly due to public apprehension. According to him, data from the past two days shows that bookings are nearly ten times higher than normal levels, reflecting unnecessary panic among consumers.

He added that there is sufficient availability of 14-kg domestic LPG cylinders, and consumers will continue receiving deliveries based on regular bookings. At present, home delivery is being made within three days of booking through OTP verification.

Commercial LPG supply temporarily affected

Officials informed that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders is currently temporarily affected. Hotels, restaurants and catering businesses have been advised to use alternative cooking methods such as diesel furnaces, induction furnaces or infrared electric coils for the time being.

Strict action against illegal supply

Collector Verma instructed gas agencies to ensure timely home delivery to domestic consumers and strictly prevent black marketing. He warned that strict action will be taken if domestic cylinders are supplied illegally to commercial establishments.

Inspection teams formed

To monitor gas distribution, the administration has formed three inspection teams, which will work from 6 am to 10 pm to ensure transparency and prevent irregularities.

Consumers will now have to provide an OTP at the time of cylinder delivery, a step aimed at preventing misuse and ensuring proper distribution.

Hotels asked to switch to PNG

Hotels and restaurants in areas where PNG pipelines are available have been instructed to complete the process of obtaining PNG connections immediately. Avantika Gas Company has assured that the required arrangements will be made promptly.

LPG helpline numbers

Consumers can register complaints if cylinders are not supplied by dealers:

Bharat Gas: 1800-22-4344

Indane Gas: 1800-2333-555

HP Gas: 1800-2333-555

Officials said complaints received through these numbers will be acted upon by the concerned petroleum companies.