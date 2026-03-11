Indore News: CBSE Stand On ‘Rickroll’ QR Code Relieves Students | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students in Indore who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics examination breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after the Central Board of Secondary Education clarified that the question papers were genuine and their security had not been compromised.

The clarification came after viral social media posts claimed that a QR code printed on the question paper redirected users to the song Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley, a well-known internet prank popularly referred to as “rickrolling”.

The rumours surfaced a day after the March 9 examination, when screenshots circulating online suggested that scanning the QR code opened the YouTube video, leaving many students puzzled and anxious.

In a statement, the CBSE said the board exam papers contain multiple security features, including QR codes used to verify the authenticity of the document in case of any suspected breach.

“The question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised,” the board said. It acknowledged that in a few instances scanning the QR code appeared to open a YouTube video, but reiterated that the integrity of the exam paper was intact.

However, by the time the clarification was issued, the posts had already spread widely among students in the city.

STUDENTS’ SPEAK

“People started sharing posts claiming the QR code opened a YouTube video. For a moment many of us wondered if something had gone wrong with the question paper,” - Aditya Sharma, a Class 12 student

“Everyone was discussing it after the exam. Some even thought there might have been a technical glitch or that the paper had been tampered with,” - Riya Jain.

However, several students who later scanned the QR code on their own papers said it only displayed identification markers related to the question paper set.

“When we scanned it later, it just showed letters used to identify the paper set. It didn’t open any video,” - Kunal Verma, Class 12 student.

Despite this, screenshots continued to circulate online, fuelling speculation among students and parents.

While reiterating that the examination process remains secure, the CBSE said concerns raised by students and parents regarding the QR code have been taken seriously.

For many students, the viral QR code episode added an unexpected layer of anxiety during an already stressful board examination season.