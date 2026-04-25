Indore Gen-Z Special: Street Food Or Healthy Bowls-- Here's How Gen Zs Are Choosing Their Meals

Healthy or Hype? Is Gen Z in Indore? Truly Health-Conscious | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s food landscape is evolving rapidly, and at the center of this shift is Gen Z. From protein shakes and smoothie bowls to millet-based snacks, young consumers are increasingly opting for what appears to be 'healthy' food. But the question remains—are these choices driven by genuine awareness or simply social media trends?

Across popular hangout spots like Chappan Dukan and emerging cafés, menus now highlight low-calorie, vegan, and gluten-free options. Fitness influencers and Instagram reels play a significant role in shaping these preferences. Many students admit that aesthetics and online popularity often influence their food choices as much as nutritional value.

Fruit juices over cold coffee

Fruit juices over cold coffee | AI-Generated

Sarveksha Sharma, a 21-year-old student, explains, “I’ve started choosing smoothies and Fruit juices over cold coffee because they feel healthier. But honestly, I also pick places that look good on Instagram, it’s a mix of both.”

Not all choices are purely trend-driven

Not all choices are purely trend-driven | AI-Generated

Spiral, but now I try to balance it. It’s not about trends for me, I’ve realised health matters in the long run. now I just eat a plain bowl of oats and milk and also drink Haldi water every morning."

Still, affordability and convenience remain key factors. Kashish Jain, 19, adds, “Healthy food is good, but it’s expensive like going to cafes like Mitti. Most days, I go back to poha or sandwich stalls because they’re filling and cheap and you can see them making it with your own eyes.”

Experts suggest that while awareness is rising, consistency is still lacking. Many Gen Z consumers alternate between healthy meals and indulgent street food, reflecting a hybrid lifestyle rather than a complete shift.

In a city known for its rich street food culture, Gen Z’s evolving habits highlight a blend of intention and influence. Whether this marks a lasting change or just another passing trend remains to be seen.