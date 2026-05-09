KaunBanegaSuperCook Phase 2 | Indore’s Annapurnas Shine; Qatar’s Anita Serves Exotic Dishes, Sameer Presents ‘Mirchi Ka Halwa’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore witnessed a vibrant celebration of culinary talent as home chefs brought creativity to life at Free Press Indore's ‘Kaun Banega SuperCook’.

From innovative dishes to inspiring passion, the event turned the spotlight on the city’s true 'Annapurnas.'

“The Free Press Indore is doing a commendable job by organising such a grand event and encouraging the Annapurnas of Indore to showcase their culinary talent,” said the judges.

Notably, the much-awaited Phase 2 of Free Press Indore’s ‘Kaun Banega SuperCook’ was held with great enthusiasm on May 9.

The round witnessed remarkable creativity and innovative dishes, as participants put their best foot forward to impress the judges.

#WATCH | #KaunBanegaSuperCookPhase2 | From Vegan Cheese Cake To Honey Chilly Lotus Stem, Participants Showcase Culinary Skills At Free Press, Indore#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/7QzJ2VdnZz — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 9, 2026

Judge’s Introduction

Amit Pamnani: A chef with over 29 years of international experience, also a food writer, and the founder of a popular dessert brand in Indore.

Shekhar Solanki: Head Chef at Hotel Jardin, Indore, known for blending modern cooking techniques with traditional flavours.

Darshan Singh: An experienced dietitian who promotes healthy living through proper nutrition and diet guidance.

Preeti Aiyar: She believes food is not just about taste but also about energy, balance, and better living.

Sandhiya Mirchandani: A well-known chef from Indore and founder of Lazeez Culinary Academy, recognized for her contribution to the culinary field.

What the dishes looked like?

Key Highlights

Participant straight from Qatar

Anita Majawdiya |

The second phase of the competition saw participation from Doha, Qatar, where a contestant, Anita Majawdiya, presented exotic Arabic and Egyptian dishes like kebabs, hummus, and umali.

The only male, but proud candidate

The event also featured its only male participant, Sameer Karambelkar, who proudly stood among the super moms and home chefs. He impressed the judges with unique dishes like ‘Mirchi ka Halwa’ and shared the history behind it.

Judge’s take on Phase 2

Amit Pamnani

Amit Pamnani |

#WATCH | #KaunBanegaSuperCookPhase2 | 'Free Press Organised A Great Event. I Had A Great Experience, It's Difficult For Me To Choose One Winner,' Say Culinary Expert Amit Pamnani#MadhyaPradesh #Food #CookingCompetition #Indore pic.twitter.com/ZLs5LFoHIU — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 9, 2026

"Free Press organised a great event. There were several innovative and tasty dishes. I had a great experience today and it's difficult for me to choose one winner among all these," say culinary expert and food critique Amit Pamnani.

Shekhar Solanki

Shekhar Solanki |

#WATCH | #KaunBanegaSuperCookPhase2 | Nutrition And Seasonal Fruits Kept In Mind In Phase 2, Says Head Chef At Hotel Jardin Shekhar Solanki#MadhyaPradesh #Indore #CookingCompetition pic.twitter.com/5LrZHaXREt — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 9, 2026

"The moms and other women participants kept nutrition and seasonal fruits in their minds while participating in phase 2. Aam pana, sabza seeds were used in the dishes. They also presented Kunafa and Ragi Laddoos for dessert," says Head Chef at Hotel Jardin Shekhar Solanki.

Darshan Singh

Darshan Singh |

"Amazing experience today! Participants showed huge enthusiasm. There were several ragi-based dishes today and health and nutrition were promoted in most of the dishes," says veteran dietitian Darshan Singh.

Preeti Aiyar

Preeti Aiyar |

"This time the menu was well reserached. There were 'Mango ki Sabji,' ragi chaat, and dishes of Sattu. These participants never fail to encapsulate 'Swaad, Sehat and Soch' in their dishes," says culinary expert Preeti Aiyar.

Sandhiya Mirchandani

Sandhiya Mirchandani |

#WATCH | #KaunBanegaSuperCookPhase2 | 'Kudos To Free Press For Organising Such A Huge Programme! The Participants Are Passionate And Are Getting Better And Better,' Says Culinary Expert Sanidhya Mirchandani#MadhyaPradesh #Food #CookingCompetition #Indore pic.twitter.com/TLIpoIi0Gl — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 9, 2026

"Kudos to Free Press for organising such a huge programme and in so many phases! It's a big task. The participants are passionate and are getting better and better with each round. One of the contestant made Mango Sabzi which won my heart," says culinary expert Sanidhya Mirchandani.

Some more glimpses: