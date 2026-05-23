KaunBanegaSuperCook Phase 4 | From Healthy Bites To Sweet Delights, Home Cooks Pour Creativity Into Their Plates -- VIDEO

#KaunBanegaSuperCook Phase 4 | From Healthy Bites To Sweet Delights, Home Cooks Pour Creativiy Into Their Plates -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Free Press Indore’s much-anticipated event #KaunBanegaSuperCook witnessed its 4th round on Saturday.

This round filled the entire premises with excitement, delicious aromas, and the vibrant energy of talented home chefs showcasing their culinary creativity.

With innovative dishes, unique presentations, and rising competition, the event highlighted the culinary skills of the city’s talented home cooks.

Judges praised the participants for their innovation and dedication, saying the competition is becoming tougher with every round.

Now, the semi-final round will be held on May 30 at Free Press, Indore’s premises and the grand finale of the exciting culinary competition is scheduled for June 6.

#KaunBanegaSuperCook | From Healthy Wheat & Jaggery Cake To Colourful Mediterranean Platter, Glimpse Of Super Cook's Kitchen & Some Excited Participants At Free Press Journal#CookingCompetition #Indore #MadhyaPradesh #HealthyFood pic.twitter.com/3Ujmrd5Taz — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 23, 2026

Judge’s introduction

Rajiv Singh

A management research scholar and training professional with a passion for culinary arts. He has produced over 150 cookery shows and has judged many cooking competitions.

Shekhar Solanki

The Head Chef at Hotel Jardin, Indore. He is known for blending modern cooking techniques with traditional flavours to create unique dishes.

Darshan Singh

An experienced dietitian with expertise in nutrition and healthy eating. He has worked with reputed hospitals and nutrition organisations as a consultant.

Rekha Pandit

A well-known culinary expert from Indore with over 36 years of experience. She introduced microwave and fireless cooking in the city and has trained many women in cooking skills.

Sandhiya Mirchandani

A culinary expert and founder of Lazeez Culinary Academy in Indore. She is also the brand ambassador of Lotus Kriti Oil and is known for her innovative cooking style.

Glimpses of today’s dishes

Event highlights

When health meets taste

Aastha Sharma, one of the contested served a highly nutritious meal to the judges including Afghani Soya Paneer, Cheese Chilli Soya Naan (wheat based) and Dryfruits Nuts & Seeds Choco for the sweet dish.

Talking to the Free Press she also said that came with two of her lucky charms - husband and 7-month-old son - and was supported by her family throughout the competition.

#KaunBanegaSuperCook | Runner-Up Aastha Sharma Impress Judges With Afghani Soya Paneer, Cheese Chilli Soya Naan (Wheat based) And Dryfruits Nuts & Seeds Choco#CookingCompetition #Indore #MadhyaPradesh #HealthyFood pic.twitter.com/FVLm0wlT93 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 23, 2026

Little son come's to help mom

Another contestant, Nita Dangi, presented Jhodpuri Masala Karela and Mango Cake made-up of ragi flour for the sweet dish.

However, what caught people's attention was her little son helping her with the cooking as well as the presentation.

#KaunBanegaSuperCook | ‘My Son Was In Charge Of The Plating And Garnishing’: Mom Nita & Tween Add Special Tadka To Super Cook#CookingCompetition #Indore #MadhyaPradesh #HealthyFood pic.twitter.com/cyBDsS2jrP — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 23, 2026

25-year-old's hobby is to cook

The youngest male contestant, Aaquib Khan (25), who presented Dark Chocolate Very Berry and Mix Vegetable Roll to judges, said his father inspired him to cook and it has become his hobby.

'Tamatar ka Halwa'

Another highlight of the event was 'Tamatar ka Halwa' and kadwe bettle ki sabzi with paratha presented by Lokendra Mungee.

Talking to the Free Press, he said that his wife is a great cook, however, this time he is participating instead of her.

Judge's speak

Rajiv Singh

'My experience was very good, the way the event was organised was also very good. The participants were full of enthisiasm, they answered all our questions...It wasn' just abou the dish, but also the technique, said Delhi-based culinary arts professional Rajiv Singh.

Darshan Singh

'It was a great experience today. It is getting very difficult for us judges to choose he winner with each passing round....I loved today's masoor daal burger and I am definitly going to try that at home,' says veteran dietitian Darshan Singh.

Rekha Pandit

'Today's competiion was very good and very tough. There were more of Maharashtriyan dishes today....contestants poured a lot of creativity into their dishes today....we judged on the basis of innovation, nutritional value,' said cul;inary expert Rekha Pandit.

#KaunBanegaSuperCook | 'There Were More Of Maharashtrian Dishes Today, We Judged On The Basis Of Innovation, Nutritional Value,' Says Culinary Expert Rekha Pandit#CookingCompetition #Indore #MadhyaPradesh #HealthyFood pic.twitter.com/ZALKtWNnos — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 23, 2026

Sandhiya Mirchandani

'It was very very good today...standard is improving, we focused on healthy dishes, suitable for kids....we loved he protien burger, Afgani paneer.... and no doubt, this is one of the best events of Free Press," said culinary expert Sanidhya Mirchandani.

Some more dishes