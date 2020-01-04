Kailash Vijayvargiya taught to unleash violence since childhood: Digvijaya Singh

Indore: Politics over the statement of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya about ‘burning Indore’ continued on Saturday. Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said Vijayvargiya he has been taught to unleash violence since childhood.

Talking to media on the sidelines of Kunti Mathur Memorial Award, he said, “It’s not his fault as he has been taught hatred and violence since childhood. He is bit disappointed for last few days.”

Commenting on the question of action against him, Singh said whoever breaks the law should be punished. Replying over NRC protests, he said Centre should clear the stand whether they are bringing NRC as President, Prime Minister, home minister and other leaders have given different statements on the issue.

Condemning attack on Nankana Saheb gurdwara in Pakistan, he said he is of the same view as Punjab chief minister. Pakistan government should take steps for security of gurdwara and people there.

Replying over controversy on Savarkar-Godse relationship in Seva Dal’s book, he said no one should talk about anyone’s personal life. “You should question book’s writers Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins about it as it was not written by Congress’s Seva Dal,” he added.

Register FIR against Vijayvargiya: Congress

Congress leaders led by acting city president Vinay Bakliwal submitted a memorandum to divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi to get case registered against Vijayvargiya for disrupting city’s peace.

“He protested ongoing action against mafia to save them. He has given patronage to mafia. He clearly expressed his intension in his statement and his actions would disturb the law and order in the state as he is national leader of BJP,” Bakliwal said in the memorandum. Congress said a criminal case should be registered against him.

Memorandum to CSP, demonstration: Earlier, Congress activists led by Devendra Singh Yadav submitted memorandum to CSP of Sanyogitaganj Circle to register FIR against Vijayvargiya. Later, they also staged protest against Vijayvargiya and against the increasing cost of LPG cylinders. Besides, activists of Aam Aadmi Party staged demonstration at Regal Square against Vijayvargiya’s statement.