Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki: 'Gaur' family; Always with the Indore, for the Indore

The family of former higher education minister and MP, late Laxman Singh Gaur, has been serving Indore for the past 28 years and it's still counting even in these times of distress.

Late Gaur's wife, former Mayor (Indore) and MLA from assembly constituency No 4, Malini Gaur, is spending time with her family. Her elder son Eklavya and Honey are blessed with two daughters Manikarnika (2) and Priyambika (10 months). She also has twin sons Dharamveer and Karamveer. Dharamveer is married to Namita while Karamveer is a bachelor. Gaur's mayoral term ended in February 2020. The elections were slated for March, however, it has been deferred due to the corona menace and the new dates have not been announced.

Malini Gaur said, "In this lockdown, I spend a lot of time with my dearest granddaughters. They keep me extremely busy and my joy lies in cuddling them."

"My family loves the dishes I prepare especially began bharwa and gattey ki sabji. In sweets, they love rice kheer cooked by me. When these dishes are prepared by me, my family's diet plans go for a toss and they slurp up the yummy dishes," Malini added.

"Everyone at our home is contributing to household work. We manage all the chores by ourselves. My sons and daughters-in-law manage all the work. They share among themselves duties like washing dishes, sweeping, mopping and dusting, washing clothes etc", she said.

However, she also said that her family has been observing the lockdown rules religiously. For public services, she said, "I am blessed that apart from people of my constituency every Indorean approaches me for assistance and I provide all possible help. I also take calls from 8pm to 11pm and try to resolve people's problems."

"My son Eklavya runs Hind Rakshak organization to serve the people of Indore. At home also, he remains busy in providing help to the needy. Many a times, he goes out for distribution of ration and food packets. On return, he fully sanitizes himself."