Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki: For Makkhars, lockdown is not powerful enough to stop them from Kathak

With a dream to see a Kathak artiste in every house in Madhya Pradesh, Dr Ragini Makkhar said no pandemic or lockdown is powerful to stop any form of art.

Dr Ragini, a renowned kathak artist has five members in her family, including her husband, Hemant Makkhar, her son, Jaivant along with her brother, Gautam Singh Rai and her mother, Kuldeep Kaur.

During the lockdown, the family members are jamming together regularly. Dr Ragini said, "We all are artistes... my husband is a tabla player, my son is drummer and my brother is a dancer. In a family session, we practice daily with my hubby and son maintaining the taal while me and my brother match our footsteps."

Talking about the heritage and history of Kathak, she said it has references in Mahabharat era too. "I am not at all affected with the lockdown because my online classes are going on in full swing. I have offshore students too. I am grateful to the Almighty for giving me an opportunity to showcase my prowess." Dr Ragini added.

Apart from Kathak, Dr Ragini also has interest in writing verses.

"We all wake up at 3:30 am daily and perform the pooja. Further, we all do yoga before having a sumptuous breakfast. We practice together during the afternoon or evening hours", said Dr Ragini.

Apart from self practice, Dr Ragini has also prepared three videos named Chaah, Savera and Naya Saver for spreading positivity among people. She said, "If a person is positive then no problem can pull them down In Naya Savera, I collaborated with 10 artistes for spreading positivity. I believe, if a person is positive, he can fight Corona easily."