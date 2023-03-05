e-Paper Get App
Kab hai Holi? Confusion over festival dates

Preparations for celebration: People start preparations for the festival of colours with great pomp

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 12:42 AM IST
article-image
Holi | Image via Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is a lot of confusion among people about the dates of celebrating  Holi and according to the tithi, the festival will start from the evening of March 6 and will remain effective till the evening of March 7. Pt. Pawan Pathak informed the Free Press that those who observe Udaya Tithi should perform Holika Dahan on March 7.

As per every other year, preparation for celebrating Holi has started in the city where different societies and associations are putting their best foot forward to celebrate the festival with gaiety.

Tepa Hasya Kavi Sammelan

Tepa Hasya Kavi Sammelan is organized every year at Neminath Chauraha of Malharganj. It’s an initiative of Sansthashri, in which people of the city are honoured with the title of Tepa and renowned poets recite humorous poems. Organizer Sunil Godha said this event will be held on the evening of March 5, in which Congress and BJP leaders will participate.

Holi yatra

On March 7, a colourful celebration of Holi will take place in the cantonment area. This time Miss West Bengal P Rai will be the centre of attraction which is being organised by the Ekta Sahyog Samiti Cantonment. Every year, one or the other celebrity has been invited by the organization.

Organizer Kishor Meena said that a yatra will be taken out from Nehru Stadium via GPO.

Grand procession of Bajarbattu

A grand event of Bajarbattu Sammelan will be organized by the Hind Malwa Sanstha on March 11. Eklavya Singh Kavi Sammelan will also be organized.

Radhakrishna Phag Yatra

The Radhakrishna Phag Yatra will be organized by the Hindrakshak Sangathan where a large number of women will participate. On March 7, people will gather to celebrate ‘Falgun Ke Rang Khatu Wale Ke’, in which Shyam Sankirtan and attractive dances will be presented.

Muhurat

Holika Dahan: March 7 (6:24pm to 8:51pm)

Bhadra Punchha: 12:43am to 02:01am

Holi Muhurat starts from March 06 at 04:17pm

Holi Muhurat ends on March 07 at 8:51pm

article-image

