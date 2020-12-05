Kaanch Mandir in Indore: Dazzling display of glass, inspiration behind Mughal-e-Azam song “Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya”

Indore:

Indore developed just a few hundred years ago but holds a royal and interesting heritage. The Kaanch Mandir in Itwariya Bazar (Sir Hukumchand Marg) is one of the abstract buildings of Indore which is fully carved with mirrors and colourful pieces of glass. built by Sir Seth Hukumchand Jain in the early 20 century.

History

Retired history professor JC Upadhyay said that the Temple is an architectural marvel in glass, created by Sir Seth Hukumchand of Indore in the early 20th century. Inside this quaint Jain temple, thousands of mirrors are there on the walls, ceiling, floors, pillars and doorknobs; supplemented by coloured patterned ceramic tiles, cut glass chandeliers and lantern type glass lamps - all these glasses & articles were imported from Europe. There are intricate glass paintings depicting scenes of conversion to Jainism and pictures of sinners being tortured in the after-life. Atop is a special glass chamber with the images of Lord Mahavir in plain black Onyx.

The use of glass creates such an effect that the statues are seen multiplied into an indefinite number. It is said all the 21 Tirthankaras are visible, he said.

Seth Hukumchand hired craftsmen from Jaipur and some even from Iran to work on the temple. The ornamentation follow the old and medieval Jain style, with the major innovation being the use of multicolored glass and mirrors.

Inspired Mughal-e-Azam song

According to some, the Indore Kaanch Mandir has inspired the director of the legendary film Mughal-E-Azam, K Asif. When K Asif was in Indore he visited the Kaanch Mandir and inspired with it he made the set for the song “Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya” when he was making the film.

Festival celebration

Jain festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Kach Ka Mandir. On Sugandh Dashami, special mandalas are constructed using multi-colored rice-powder. Collective kshamavani (festival of forgiveness) in Indore is organized here as a central institution, even though it is also celebrated at other Indore Jain temples. Annual Ratha Yatra on a golden palaki is taken out from here.