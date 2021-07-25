JEE Main Exam: Indore students find Physics and Mathematics moderately difficult

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The aspirants of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main from Indore found the mathematics and Physics sections of the question paper lengthy and difficult. Rest of the sections of question papers were moderately easy.

The engineering entrance exam- JEE Main- was conducted at three centres in Indore on Sunday.

Besides aspirants, the experts have also the same opinion about the questions asked in different sections of the question papers.

Harpreet Singh, who is a JEE Mentor, said “Mathematics section was quite lengthy and moderately difficult. There were many questions from Coordinate Geometry. The numerical based questions required time to solve. Also, many questions were asked from the Chapter of Conic Sections & Probability.”

He further added that questions asked in the chemistry section were from NCERT syllabus. “There was a perfect balance in the chemistry section, as questions were equally asked from physical chemistry, organic chemistry and inorganic chemistry,” said Singh.

Similarly, the questions in Physics section were almost from all chapters. “The questions were asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Fluids, Current Electricity & AC Circuits,” he said.

Yashvi Neema, who appeared in the examination, said that the overall exam went well, though the questions from all sections were moderately tough. “I found mathematics tricky. Chapters like progression had tricky questions. The numerical value questions were a little bit difficult to solve whereas the chemistry section was simple to solve and physics had medium difficulty level,” said told the Free Press.

Another student Nagarjusagar Mandi, who took the exam, said that the chemistry section was easiest. “While Mathematics was moderate, physics was the toughest,” he said.

Sanjivani Karada, who appeared in the exam, said “This attempt of JEE mains had the same difficulty level as the last two .This time also physics and chemistry were moderately easy and mathematics was difficult and lengthy.”