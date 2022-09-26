Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Pandhana students shine in sports meet

Pandhana (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Pandhana gave an outstanding performance in the recently concluded cluster, state and regional level sports meet hosted by the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Students from different JNVs from different parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha participated in different track and field events.

Representing JNV Pandhana

Akshara won gold and Diksha silver in boxing, Antim (Javelin throw) and Harshita (triple jump) won gold. Kapil Kasde (5 km walking), Pooja ( long jump), Vandana (discus throw), Monika (hammer throw) got bronze medals.

Many of the students were selected for JNVS National Games 2022-23. Those who are selected include, Pragya Barde in table tennis, Abhiram Kasde, Braj Singh Dhurve, Sahil Akhande and Ankush Raj in cricket, Amrita in badminton, Dolly Rawat, Muskan Parihar, RuchiTomar in basketball, Shankar Gautam, Akshara Kalme, Namrata in boxing and Antim Meena and Harshita in athletics.

Principal SJ Gawai and teachers of JNV Pandhana congratulated all the students and wished those who have been selected for the JNVS Nationals.

