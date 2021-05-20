Ujjain: JAP VP Upadhyaya bereaved

Ujjain: Sadhana Upadhyay, ex-senior lecturer of government higher secondary school and mother of MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad (JAP) vice-president (VP) Vibhash Upadhyaya, passed away on Thursday afternoon.

She was about 80. She is survived by son and three sisters including Prof Alpana Bhatt of Government Madhav Arts College along with family members. She was unwell for past two months. She is aunt of ex-Union minister late Anil Madhav Dave.

Her funeral procession was taken out in the evening from Ravindra Nagar residence. Member of Parliament Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain, State BJP vice-president Chintamani Malviya, Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj president Surendra Chaturvedi were present. Vibhash lit the pyre at Chakrateerth Ghat, near the banks of the Kshipra.