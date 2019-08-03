International meet on 2-dimensional code Indore’s two start-up founders to take part

Indore: Co-founders of an Indore-based start-up have been invited as experts for 2019 international two-dimensional code industry development summit to be held in Foshan, Guangdong province in China from August 23 - 25. Co-founders Dikhant Mahant, 22, and Divyanshu Mahant, 25, will be sharing their coding secrets at the summit.

The summit is the second global two-dimensional code industry summit jointly hosted by the science and technology committee of the central committee of China Democratic League and China Electronics Chamber of Commerce. The summit is co-organised by Foshan Nanhai District People’s Government and ZIIOT.

The theme of summit is, ‘Code connected world with intelligence and innovation to embrace the new era of the global digital economy’.

Dikhant and Divyanshu have developed customised software for their clients and run a portal, Rentoversity for people to rent their clothes. “We have clients from the US and the UK who have varied demands. We provide the required solutions,” Dikshant said.

They have innovated and customised software from simple tasks like improving performance to specific task building applications. Among their many achievements, their start-up was recently declared among top start-ups of India by Indian Institutes of Management, Kolkata.

“We faced many difficulties, starting from my first start-up that crashed due to dispute with others. But sustaining through challenges is what led us to success today,” Dikshant said. Divyanshu said it was his dream to touch lives through his innovation, which has come true.