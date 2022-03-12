Indore:TSD car rally ​organised jointly by Tourism Board, ​Marcopolo Adventure and Central Motor Sports



​Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Time Speed and Distance (TSD) Car Rally ‘Highland Xtreme’ ​by ​Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board in association with ​​Marcopolo Adventure and Central Motor Sports ​was ​organised ​on Saturday. The rally aims at promoting adventure sports and travelling to explore the state.

The rally will conclude on 14 March 2022.

TSD Rally (Time Speed Distance) is a form of motorsport that is usually held on public roads as well as in off-road and dirt sections.

The objective of these rallies is to maintain precise timing and precise speed on various sections of the predetermined route as mentioned in the road​ ​book.

Each team usually consists of a driver and a navigator. Teams usually start a TSD rally at fixed intervals of one or two minutes.

Deputy ​d​irector, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board​, ​Umakant Choudhary said, “It has always been our endeavour to promote motorsports in the central part of the country and encourage more and more people to participate in this sport.” He added that more than 30 cars participated in the rally.

“With our collective effort and enthusiasm shown by motorsport enthusiasts, the sun will shine on the horizon of motor sporting circuits of Central India in future,” Choudhary said.

Nilesh Kumrawat from the organising committee said that the purpose of organi​s​ing Time Speed Distance Rally is to increase awareness about road safety. “The highlight of the rally is that the maximum speed of the car cannot exceed 45 kmph,” he said.

Motor sports lovers from all over the country including Indore are participating in the rally.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 01:05 AM IST