Indore’s Pet Style: Canines that entered our hearts

Indore: The city of food lovers is also the city of pet lovers with many households having the loyal friend as an essential part of their families. While many give shelter to stray dogs by opening their homes and hearts, many prefer international breed of dogs to keep them as pets.
Identifying the most preferred breeds among Indoreans, the most expensive ones bought frequently by residents and the cost of hosting these majestic pets, Free Press made attempts to out find Indore’s Pet Style.
Among the most popular breeds are German shepherds, labradors, pomeranians, beagles and pugs.
Experts Ajay Jainkar and Jayant Rathore helped us with the current price and trends of the breeds. Maintaining any of these dogs costs minimum of Rs 6,000 per month.
Known for its capacities: Though a herding dog, German shepherds are liked because of their strength, intelligence, trainability, and obedience. They are preferred breed for many types of work, including disability assistance, search-and-rescue, police, military roles and acting. The breed has been popular in Indore for decades. Post Independence, one could see them only in rich and royal families. The breed was registered for the first time in India in 1910.
Cost: Rs 25,000 for pure blood lines and Rs 1,500 for culture
Helping impaired: Labrador once used to work on the Newfoundland coast retrieving the cork floats of fishing nets and swimming them ashore so that fishermen could pull in the fish-filled nets. Although a few of this breed suffer from health or temperamental problems, labrador epitomises all the ideal features of a canine. It is one of the most loyal and dependable breeds in the world. Labradors are frequently trained to aid those with blindness or autism, act as a therapy dog, or perform screening and detection work for law enforcement and other official agencies. The breed is known for their obedience, loyalty, and playful composure.
Cost: Rs 20,000 for pure blood lines and Rs 1,500 for culture
Small pack of curiosity: Remember Tuffy in popular movie ‘Hum Aapke Hai Kaun?’ Yes, the little pomeranian has won hearts of Indians for more than anyone remembers. Pomeranian is bright-eyed tiny canine that greets the world with his endless curiosity and a sense that he is the cutest thing around. With only seven pounds weight, this is one of the tiniest breeds but has the courage of big dogs. Pomeranian is the smallest member of the Spitz family. Despite their small size, pomeranians have a loud bark and make excellent watchdogs. They sometimes don't know when to stop barking, however, so it's a good idea to train them to stop barking on command.
Cost: Rs 50,000 for pure blood lines and Rs 10,000 for culture
Active, stubborn & intelligent: Developed mainly for hunting purposes, beagle is quite an intelligent and determined breed. Beagles are active companions for kids and adults alike. Though fun loving but as hounds, they can also be stubborn and require patience, creative training techniques. Beagles are somewhat similar in appearance to the larger hound breed, foxhounds. They are relatively new arrivals as pet dogs in the city.
Cost: Rs 20,000 for pure blood lines and Rs 1,500 for culture
Most advertised: The one who always looks mysterious due to its wrinkly face and made its place in the advertisement industry is pug. It is among the most expensive breeds but much in demand. Once the mischievous companion of Chinese emperors and later the mascot of Holland’s royal House of Orange, it is adored by millions of fans around the world. Then have made their way into India. The large round head, the big, sparkling eyes, and the wrinkled brow give pugs human-like expressions - surprise, happiness, curiosity - that delight owners.
Cost: Rs 16,000
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)