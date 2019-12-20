Indore’s Pet Style: Canines that entered our hearts

Indore: The city of food lovers is also the city of pet lovers with many households having the loyal friend as an essential part of their families. While many give shelter to stray dogs by opening their homes and hearts, many prefer international breed of dogs to keep them as pets.

Identifying the most preferred breeds among Indoreans, the most expensive ones bought frequently by residents and the cost of hosting these majestic pets, Free Press made attempts to out find Indore’s Pet Style.

Among the most popular breeds are German shepherds, labradors, pomeranians, beagles and pugs.

Experts Ajay Jainkar and Jayant Rathore helped us with the current price and trends of the breeds. Maintaining any of these dogs costs minimum of Rs 6,000 per month.