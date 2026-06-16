Indore Zoo’s New 14D Theatre Promises Thrilling Virtual Experience, Opening Soon for Visitors | Rpresentative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 14D theatre at the Kamala Nehru Zoological Museum in Indore is nearing completion and is expected to become operational within the next 15 to 20 days.

The project, which began in March last year, has been developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Currently, the project team is in the final stage of work, fine-tuning technical details and resolving minor issues before the official launch.

Also, all things are being checked by conducting trials so that there is no problem in the future. This theatre will showcase Chinese technology, allowing visitors to experience a truly thrilling virtual world.

The zoo management claims that this is the first zoo in the country where a 14-D theatre is being prepared.

It has been developed on land which was lying vacant and unused.

Zoo In-charge Dr Uttam Yadav stated that the theatre could potentially open in the next 15 to 20 days. Once completed, it will serve as a major attraction for visitors.

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Real Thrills in a Virtual World

While watching films in the theatre, the audience will wear VR (Virtual Reality) glasses, allowing them to feel as though the scenes are unfolding right before their eyes.

Viewers will feel as if they are an integral part of the action displayed on the screen.

For instance, if thunder rumbles on the screen, the audience will feel the vibration. During rain sequences, they will feel water sprays, and the sensation of wind will also be conveyed to them.

If a scene depicts descending a mountain, the seats will move in synchronisation with the action. In essence, every scene on the screen will provide a realistic experience.

The theatre will utilise 14 special effects simultaneously to deliver a thrilling experience to the audience.

In addition to the 14-D theatre, a hologram zoo will be set up here, featuring three-dimensional images of various animals and creatures projected in mid-air. This attraction will also offer a unique experience to visitors.

Furthermore, facilities such as a waterfall, cafeteria, jungle safari and a maze will be developed within the complex.