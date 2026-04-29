Indore Zoo Switches ‘Cooler Mode’ On As Heatwave Triggers Special Care For Animals |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rising temperatures and intense summer conditions, authorities in Indore have stepped up efforts to protect animals and birds at the city zoo. With mercury levels remaining high, special cooling arrangements have been implemented to ensure the well-being of wildlife.

More than 15 coolers have been installed around enclosures housing big cats such as lions and tigers. These measures help regulate temperature, especially during peak afternoon hours. Water bodies within enclosures are being regularly cleaned and refilled, allowing animals to cool off naturally. In many cases, tigers can be seen spending long durations in water to escape the heat.

Bird enclosures have also been equipped with green shade nets to reduce direct sunlight. Additionally, sprinklers and small fountains have been installed to keep the surroundings cool and maintain humidity levels.

Zoo officials have providing glucose-mixed water and supplements to certain animals to prevent dehydration. According to officials, these steps are particularly important for exotic species that are more sensitive to extreme weather conditions.

The zoo has seen a steady increase in animal population over the years, with bird numbers now exceeding 400. This has made heat management a critical responsibility for authorities. Officials confirmed that these arrangements will continue as long as the heatwave persists, ensuring animals remain safe and comfortable.

Key Highlights

* Over 15 coolers installed near animal enclosures

* Water ponds are cleaned and refilled regularly

* Shade nets and sprinklers for bird safety

* Glucose water is provided to prevent dehydration

Animal Care Measures

* Continuous water availability for all species

* Special focus on lions, tigers, and exotic animals

* Cooling systems active during peak heat hours

* Regular monitoring by zoo staff