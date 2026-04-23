Indore Zoo Set To Launch High-Tech 14D Theatre Likely In May; Residents Can Enjoy Immersive Jungle Experience With Motion-Enabled Seats & Special Effects

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is set to witness a major upgrade in its tourism landscape as the Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya prepares to introduce a high-tech 4D/14D theatre experience for visitors most likely by second week of May. The upcoming facility is designed to transform the traditional zoo visit into an immersive, multi-sensory journey, combining entertainment with wildlife education.

According to officials, the theatre is expected to become operational around early 2026, with initial reports suggesting a February launch timeline, although final opening depends on testing and approvals. The project is currently in its final stages, with trial runs and safety checks being conducted before it is opened to the public.

The new theatre will offer far more than a regular movie experience. Equipped with motion-enabled seats, surround sound systems, and special effects such as wind, water sprays, vibrations, lighting, and even scent simulation, it aims to recreate the feeling of being inside a real jungle. Viewers will be able to experience a virtual wildlife safari where animals appear to move around them, creating a lifelike environment.

With a seating capacity of around 40 people per show, the theatre is designed to ensure a controlled and engaging experience for every visitor. One of its standout attractions will be a uniquely designed entrance, reportedly shaped like a giant gorilla, which is expected to become a popular photo spot inside the zoo premises.

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In terms of pricing, the zoo’s general entry fee remains quite affordable, typically ranging between ₹20–₹30 for adults and lower for children. The 4D theatre, however, will have a separate ticket. While official pricing has not been finalized, authorities have indicated that it will be kept budget-friendly so that families, students, and tourists can easily access the experience.

The introduction of this theatre is part of a broader modernization effort by the Indore Municipal Corporation to make the zoo more interactive and appealing, especially for younger audiences. By combining technology with conservation awareness, the zoo aims to create a space where learning about wildlife becomes both exciting and memorable.

Once officially opened, the 4D theatre is expected to become one of Indore’s biggest attractions, drawing crowds not only from the city but also from across Madhya Pradesh.