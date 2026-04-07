Indore Food Corner: Best Hygienic Ice Gola In To Relive Your Summer Childhood Memories

When the Indore heat kicks in, nothing hits quite like a chilled, flavour-packed barf ka gola. From legacy dessert brands to modern hygienic outlets and trusted street-side gems, the city offers plenty of spots where taste meets cleanliness, making your gola indulgence both refreshing and safe.
Location: New Palasia (near Chappan Dukan)
One of the most popular dedicated gola spots
Known for multiple syrups + cleaner setup
Proper shop setup (not just roadside) → better hygiene
Location: Chappan Dukan
Legacy brand with decades of experience in ice desserts
Offers barf ka gola along with kulfi
Focus on quality ingredients & hygiene standards
Location: Vijay Nagar
Same trusted brand in a different location
Popular among students for consistent taste & cleaner prep
Location: Anand Bazaar
Premium outlet with better hygiene + less crowd chaos
Good for safer gola experience
Location: Sapna Sangeeta Road
Dedicated gola + kulfi shop
Freshly prepared options; mixed reviews but widely visited
Sachin Barf Gola | FP Photo
Location: Sukhliya
Local hidden gem
Known for simple, authentic gola taste with decent cleanliness
Sanjay Cold Drinks | Representative Images
Location: Manbhavan Nagar
Evening hotspot
Hygienic preparation compared to typical street carts
Sheetal Gajak Kulfi | representative images
Location: MG Road
Famous dessert shop
Occasionally serves gola-style ice treats with better hygiene than street vendors
Street gola near SICA School Road, Vijay Nagar | representative images
Mentioned in recent local discussions as a cleaner gola stall
Popular among college crowd for taste + hygiene balance
Chappan Dukan gola stalls | representative images
Location: New Palasia
Multiple vendors → choose ones using gloves & covered ice blocks
Safer compared to random roadside carts
In a city that lives and breathes street food, enjoying a barf ka gola is more than just beating the heat, it’s about reliving childhood nostalgia with every icy bite. By choosing hygienic vendors, Indoris can continue to savour this timeless treat safely, keeping the flavour, fun, and tradition alive in every colourful gola.