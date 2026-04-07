Indore Food Corner: Best Hygienic Ice Gola In To Relive Your Summer Childhood Memories

Indore Special: Best Hygienic Ice Gola In Indore That Will Bring Back Childhood Memories | FP Photo

When the Indore heat kicks in, nothing hits quite like a chilled, flavour-packed barf ka gola. From legacy dessert brands to modern hygienic outlets and trusted street-side gems, the city offers plenty of spots where taste meets cleanliness, making your gola indulgence both refreshing and safe.

Location: New Palasia (near Chappan Dukan)

One of the most popular dedicated gola spots

Known for multiple syrups + cleaner setup

Proper shop setup (not just roadside) → better hygiene

Location: Chappan Dukan

Legacy brand with decades of experience in ice desserts

Offers barf ka gola along with kulfi

Focus on quality ingredients & hygiene standards

Location: Vijay Nagar

Same trusted brand in a different location

Popular among students for consistent taste & cleaner prep

Location: Anand Bazaar

Premium outlet with better hygiene + less crowd chaos

Good for safer gola experience

Location: Sapna Sangeeta Road

Dedicated gola + kulfi shop

Freshly prepared options; mixed reviews but widely visited

Sachin Barf Gola | FP Photo

Location: Sukhliya

Local hidden gem

Known for simple, authentic gola taste with decent cleanliness

Sanjay Cold Drinks | Representative Images

Location: Manbhavan Nagar

Evening hotspot

Hygienic preparation compared to typical street carts

Sheetal Gajak Kulfi | representative images

Location: MG Road

Famous dessert shop

Occasionally serves gola-style ice treats with better hygiene than street vendors

Read Also Indore Food Corner: Top 10 Samosa Spots That Will Leave You Drooling

Street gola near SICA School Road, Vijay Nagar | representative images

Mentioned in recent local discussions as a cleaner gola stall

Popular among college crowd for taste + hygiene balance

Chappan Dukan gola stalls | representative images

Location: New Palasia

Multiple vendors → choose ones using gloves & covered ice blocks

Safer compared to random roadside carts

In a city that lives and breathes street food, enjoying a barf ka gola is more than just beating the heat, it’s about reliving childhood nostalgia with every icy bite. By choosing hygienic vendors, Indoris can continue to savour this timeless treat safely, keeping the flavour, fun, and tradition alive in every colourful gola.