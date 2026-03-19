Indore Food Corner: Top 10 Samosa Spots That Will Leave You Drooling

Indore is famous for its street food, and samosa holds a special place in every foodie’s heart. From crispy potato fillings to tangy “khatta samosas,” the city has turned this humble snack into a cult favourite. Here are 10 popular samosa spots in Indore where locals queue up for a hot bite.

1. Vijay Chaat House (Bada Sarafa)

Vijay Chaat House (Bada Sarafa) |

Price: ₹20–₹30 per samosa

location: Chappan Dukkan

Located near Bada Sarafa, Vijay Chaat House is a favourite among Gen-Z's, tourists and locals alike. The shop is known for its crispy outer layer and generous potato filling, along with unique varieties of indori snacks like khopra pattis.

Vijay Chaat House (Bada Sarafa) |

People love it because the samosas are always served piping hot with sweet and spicy chutneys.

2. Swadisht Samosa Corner (Sarafa Bazaar)

Swadisht Samosa Corner (Sarafa Bazaar) |

Price: ₹15–₹20 per samosa

location: 8 ,Bada Sarafa, Sarafa Bazar, Indore

This spot is famous for Indore’s signature khatta samosa. The tangy flavour paired with sweet chutney and a topping of sev makes it a unique experience.

Swadisht Samosa Corner (Sarafa Bazaar) |

Many food lovers visit Sarafa just to enjoy this sweet-spicy Indori twist.

3. Gelda Chaat House (Dawa Bazaar)

Gelda Chaat House (Dawa Bazaar) |

Price: ₹20–₹25

location: 351, Jawahar Marg, Rajwada, Indore

Gelda is a legendary name in Indore’s chaat scene. Their samosas are known for crunchy texture and spicy chutneys.

Gelda Chaat House (Dawa Bazaar) |

Many customers prefer their samosa chaat, where the samosa is crushed and topped with chutney, sev, and spices.

4. Suresh Namkeen (HIG-LIG Area)

Suresh Namkeen (HIG-LIG Area) |

Price: ₹15–₹20

location: Malwa Mill Rd, Malwa Mill Square, Scheme No 91, Indore,

A well-known snack shop in the city, Suresh Namkeen serves classic Indori samosas with spicy potato filling.

Suresh Namkeen (HIG-LIG Area) |

Customers love the perfectly crisp crust and balanced spices.

5. Mathurawala Sweets

Mathurawala Sweets |

Price: ₹20–₹25

location: 57, Chowk, Murai Mohalla, Chhawni, Indore

An old sweet shop that has built a loyal following. Their samosas are loved for their freshness and slightly spicy filling, usually served with sweet chutney and sev.

6. Samosawala (Geeta Bhavan)

Samosawala (Geeta Bhavan) | Pinterest

Price: ₹15–₹20

location: 9/4 Maa Darshan compound ,Geeta bhavan, Indore

A small shop dedicated to samosas with multiple varieties. It’s especially popular among college students and office-goers who stop by for a quick snack.

7. Prasidh Jalebi Bhandar

Prasidh Jalebi Bhandar |

Price: ₹15–₹20

location: Gumasta Nagar, scheme 71, Indore

Though famous for poha-jalebi, their morning samosas are also a crowd favourite. The combination of poha, jalebi, and samosa makes for a classic Indori breakfast.

8. Devnarayan Poha Jalebi Centre

Price: ₹10–₹15

location: Janki Niwas, Chandan Nagar, Indore

This humble breakfast spot serves simple yet flavorful samosas. People love it for its affordable price and authentic street-food taste.

9. Samosa Indori

Samosa Indori | Pinterest

Price: ₹20–₹30

location: Madhumilan Square, RNT Marg, Indore

A modern samosa joint offering different fillings and creative variations. It’s a hit among young foodies who enjoy experimenting with flavors.

10. Jain Mithai Bhandar

Jain Mithai Bhandar |

Price: ₹15–₹20

location: 11-12 Anand Bazar Road Anand Bazar, Khajrana, Indore

Known for fresh snacks, Jain Mithai Bhandar serves crispy samosas paired with sweet chutney and sev, making it a perfect evening snack.

What makes Indore’s samosa special is its sweet-spicy flavour balance, the crunchy texture, and the unique topping of sev and chutneys. Whether at a busy Sarafa night market or a quiet morning breakfast stall, samosas remain one of the city’s most loved street foods.