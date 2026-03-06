Indore Food Corner: From Cheesy Corndogs To Tteokbokki-- Best Places That Serve Best Korean Bites In Town

Indore's food culture is witnessing a K-Crazy taste these days. Inspired by Gen-Z's favourite K-POP and K-DRAMAs, you can now taste Korean delicacies on Indore streets. From popular corndog shop to the tastiest tteokbokki corner, here are the best Korean food spots in Indore to satisfy your hunger.

1.Kimchi Kitchen ((₹200–400)

Most-liked dishes:

* Kimchi Kimbap – Classic Korean rice roll with kimchi and veggies, a favorite grab.

* Kimchi Ramen / Spicy Ramen – Tangy, spicy noodle soups with fresh veggies; great if you love bold flavours.

* Kimchi Fried Rice – Stir-fried rice that’s tangy and satisfying.

* Korean Glass Noodles (Japchae) – Sweet-savory glass noodles with veggies.

Why try: A Korean-centric menu with fun street-food twists (like kimchi maggi) that’s perfect for adventurous eaters.

2.YAZU At The Dome –

Most Liked Dishes:

* Pan-Asian favourites including ramen and sushi — reviewers often point to ramen as a highlight

* Asian fusion plates loved for quality and presentation

Why Try: Great for full meals, group dinners with everything from Japanese to Korean-inspired bowls. Upscale Pan-Asian restaurant (Nipania) with excellent reviews for Korean-style offerings like spicy ramyun noodles along with sushi and other Asian cuisine — ideal for a full meal or special dinner out.

3.Taobao (₹200–400)

Most Liked Dishes:

* Korean-inspired ramen bowls (popular with K-Drama fans)

* Korean-style cheese corn dog — a fun street-food snack locals mention trying in reviews.

Why Try: Chill vibes, quick bites, also good for fusion & snack-style Korean food.

4.That Noodle Thing –

Most-liked dishes:

* Veg / Chicken Korean Ramen – Spicy gochujang broth ramen that’s popular among regulars.

* Veg Miso Ramen – Classic miso-style flavour that many reviewers call “perfect”.

* Tibetan Thukpa & Drunken Noodles – Broth noodles with rich spices and mixed veggies.

* Cheese Chilli Mushroom – A spicy, cheesy starter that’s often praised.

Why try: A broad Asian menu with ramen, thukpa and sushi-style bites — reviewers often recommend ramen as a standout.Asian restaurant in Vijay Nagar with Korean dishes on the menu (ramen, noodles, bowls) alongside pan-Asian options.

5.Meow's Delight –

Most Liked Dishes:

* Popular for laid-back fusion bowls — look out for bibimbap or rice bowl twists

* Very good local reviews for quality (mostly veg)

Why Try: Great for lighter, creative Korean-inspired options.Well-rated neighborhood spot (Scheme 78) with a mix of Asian cuisine; while not exclusively Korean, it’s popular among locals for interesting fusion bowls.

6.Nihao –

Most Liked Dishes:

* Asian noodle bowls (often ordered including Korean-style ramen)

* Stir-fried noodles and bowls with bold sauces

Why Try: A go-to for spicy, saucy Asian noodle dishes in Indore. Asian restaurant with a strong reputation for pan-Asian, Chinese and Korean-style dishes — great choice if you’re dining with a group and want variety.

7.Godwit (Vijay Nagar)

Most Liked Dishes:

* Veg Ramen bowl — frequently mentioned as a go-to ramen choice among patrons

* Plus quirky café bites if you want brunch + Asian meal vibes

Why Try: Relaxed cafe setting + ramen that rivals dedicated noodle places.– Not strictly Korean, but known locally for K-Drama-inspired ramen bowls (listed as a recommended ramen spot in Indore).

8. Asian Bristo (Vijay Nagar) –

Most-liked dishes:

* Wok-Tossed Hakka / Spicy Korean Noodles – Listed among popular menu choices by diners.

* Veg Dim Sums & Cheese Bao – Often called must-tries in local reviews.

* Veg Sushi & Oriental Bowls – Veg sushi and bowls are highlighted for pure veg eats with Asian flair.

Why try: Veg Pan-Asian favorites in a casual, comfortable setting, good for those avoiding meat but craving robust Asian flavours Popular for ramen and noodle bowls including Korean Ramen.