Indore Food Corner: Top 10 Spots To Relish Authentic Sindhi Dal Pakwan In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Navratri and Cheti Chand bring a wave of devotion and mindful eating, Indore’s mornings are alive with the aroma of freshly prepared dal pakwan. Deeply rooted in Sindhi culture and celebration, this humble dish finds its way from Sindhi Colony streets to Chappan Dukaan counters, blending tradition, taste, and festive spirit. Here are the top 10 best dal pakwan spots across Indore:
1. Sindhi Colony Dal Pakwan Street
location: Sindhi Colony (near Imli Sahib Gurudwara)
Most authentic Sindhi-style dal pakwan
Early morning prep → fresher & cleaner batches
This area is literally the hub of dal pakwan in Indore
2. Chappan Dukaan Dal Pakwan Stalls
Location: Chappan Dukaan
Cleanest street food zone (FSSAI certified)
Review: Balanced taste + safe option for first-timers
3. Shri Ke Dal Pakwan
Location: behind the hub, chai chowki, under bengali square bridge
Best For: Consistent taste + quick service
Review: Generally good quality & fresh prep noted in reviews
4. Aarti Sweets (Sindhi Colony)
Aarti Sweets dal pakwan |
Location: Sindhi Colony
Best For: Famous among locals for crispy pakwan + light dal
Review: Better hygiene than roadside carts
5. Jai Bhawani Dal Pakwan Stall
Location: Near Collectorate area
Best For: Hidden gem (locals swear by it)
Review: Limited hours → fresh batches only
6. Bholaram Area Dal Pakwan Stalls
Bholaram Area Dal Pakwan Stalls | Pinterest
Location: Bholaram Ustad Marg
Best For: Mentioned in food guides for good dal pakwan
Review: Go early morning for hygiene + freshness
7. Jhulelal Dal Pakwan (Sindhi Outlets)
location: Pukhraj palace, futi kothi, Indore
Best For: Slightly spicy version loved by regulars
Review: Indoor seating → cleaner than carts
8. Sindhi Zaika / Sindhi Dhaba Options
Location: Old Palasia / Dewas Naka belt
Best for: Authentic Sindhi thali + dal pakwan combo
Review: Restaurant setting → better hygiene
9. Street Stall near SGSITS / Golden Gate
Location: Near SGSITS college area
Best for: Popular among students
Review: Hit-or-miss hygiene → go during rush hours for fresh food
10. Local Morning Carts (Scheme 78 / Vijay Nagar)
Location: Scattered across Vijay Nagar & Scheme 78
Best for: budget-friendly but tasty dal pakwan
Review: since many carts sell dal pakwan, choose stalls with high crowd turnover.
Pro Tips (Very Important)
Best time: 7 AM – 11 AM (fresh dal, crisp pakwan)
Hygiene hack:
Always pick stalls with: High crowd turnover, Covered dal containers, Gloves/ladle usage
Dal Pakwan is simple (dal + fried pakwan), so freshness matters more than fancy places