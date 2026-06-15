Indore Police Get Four Mobile Forensic Vans | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Police Commissionerate has received four advanced mobile forensic vans from the Madhya Pradesh government to strengthen scientific and transparent crime investigation.

Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh inspected the vans on Monday and reviewed the modern equipment and facilities available in them.

Developed by the National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, the vans will be deployed across all four police zones to facilitate quick collection, preservation and analysis of evidence at crime scenes.

The vehicles are equipped with stereo microscopes, DSLR cameras, mini-fridges, LED screens, thermal printers, body-worn cameras and specialised forensic kits.

These include crime scene protection kits, DNA sample collection kits, blood and hair identification kits, gunshot residue kits, narcotics testing kits and explosive detection kits.

Singh directed officials to ensure optimum use of the vans, particularly in serious and sensitive cases, to support faster and evidence-based investigations. Additional Police Commissioner RK Singh and other senior officials were present during the inspection.