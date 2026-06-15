Over 5 Lakh To Receive Polio Drops On June 28 In Indore District | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than five lakh children under the age of five will be administered polio drops in Indore district under the nationwide Pulse Polio Immunisation Campaign on June 28.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the District Task Force for Pulse Polio chaired by District Collector Shivam Verma on Monday.

Officials said India has remained polio-free since 2011, but continued cases in Afghanistan and Pakistan make regular immunisation drives essential.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said 5,11,449 children will be covered under the campaign.

Vaccination will be carried out through booth-based immunisation on the first day, followed by door-to-door visits over the next two days.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said more than 3,600 booths and mobile teams, along with over 8,000 health workers and volunteers, will be deployed.

Special focus will be on migrant families, slum areas, construction sites and nomadic communities, while transit booths will be set up at railway stations and bus stands.

The Collector appealed to parents to ensure that every child receives the "two drops of life".