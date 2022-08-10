Indore: Zomato delivery boy’s murder case cracked; 4 minors among six arrested

Two accused among six |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six people including four minor boys were nabbed for their involvement in the murder of Zomato delivery boy in Banganga area, that took place on July 28, said police on Tuesday.

DCP (Zone-3) Dharmendra Singh Bhadoriya said robbery was the main motive behind the incident. After attacking him with a knife, the accused robbed his wallet containing Rs 4,000.

DCP Bhadoriya said that Zomato delivery boy Sunil Verma, a resident of Vijay Nagar area was stabbed by some persons on the service lane of Karol Bagh and Kalindi Town on July 28. After fleeing from the spot, Verma reached a hospital where he revealed the incident to a security guard, who later informed his brother over phone. Sunil’s younger brother Ravi reached the hospital and took him to MY Hospital for further treatment, but Sunil succumbed to his injury after a few hours. He had received two injuries near his chest. A case of murder was registered and police started investigation of this blind murder case.

More than 80 CCTVs checked

DCP said that more than 80 CCTVs of the area and the hospital were checked by the investigating team and they questioned more than fifty suspects but there was no clue about the killers. It was a challenge for the police to identify the accused as the incident took place in a dark and less frequented place and there were no eyewitnesses to the incident.

Police, however, identified a suspect in two CCTVs at MR-10 Toll Plaza and SAIMS Hospital in the same night.

During the investigation, the police came to know that a minor boy, who sells corn on a handcart in the area, was telling someone that Vishal and Arjun committed a crime due to which they didn’t reach home. Police dug deeper and received information that Vishal, Arjun and their four minor friends were snatching things from people in an inebriated state. The police nabbed that minor boy and questioned him. He informed the police that Arjun, Vishal and four minors were consuming liquor in the dark when they spotted the delivery boy on that road. They stopped him and started demanding money from him. Vishal allegedly attacked the delivery boy near his chest twice and snatched his wallet and fled the scene.

Later, the police managed to arrest the two youths and four minors for the murder. A knife was also recovered from accused Vishal.

The commissioner of police has announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for the police team that investigated the case and arrested the accused.