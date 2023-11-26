Indore: Youth Held For Daytime Theft In Dwarkapuri

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested on Saturday in connection with the theft at a locked house in broad daylight in the Dwarkapuri area. The police are trying to recover stolen goods from him.

According to the police, a theft had occurred at a locked house a few days ago. Cash and other valuables were stolen from there. After an investigation of the spot, the police had registered a case against unidentified thieves. During the investigation, accused Yogesh Badonia, a resident of Dwarkapuri area was arrested. Yogesh confessed to committing the theft and informed the police that he had committed theft after breaking open the lock of the house in New Dwarkapuri area on October 13. Gold ornaments and cash were stolen from there. He is being questioned for the stolen goods and other such crimes in the city.

Police clueless in theft at doctor couple’s house

Police were clueless about the thieves involved in the theft at a doctor couple’s house in the Annapurna area till the filing of the report. Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia said that thieves targeted the house of doctor Alka Lokhande in Lokmanya Nagar in the wee hours of Friday. The doctor couple had gone to attend a wedding ceremony in the city. The incident was discovered when they returned home. Thieves climbed a tree and entered the house of the doctor. Some suspects were captured in the CCTV but the police could not identify them till Saturday night. Police claimed that the accused would be arrested soon.