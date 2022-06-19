Indore: ​​Youth hangs self

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A 21-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his ​home in Lasudia area, police said on Sunday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for his suicide could not be established till filing of the report.

Lasudia police station in​-​charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that the deceased has been identified as Amit Chouhan, a resident of Scheme Number 78. He was found hanging by his sister​ on Saturday evening​, who immediately took him to the hospital but he could not be saved.

It is said that Amit was a photographer and he was under depression over some issue. The police are taking the statements of his family members to know the reason for his suicide.

In another incident, a youth named Vishal, a resident of MR-10 area allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at a café, where he was employed. No suicide note was recovered. The police are investigating the case to know the reason for his suicide.